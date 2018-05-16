[April 10, 2018] News-Press & Gazette Signs as First TV Station Group to Pilot "Local News Intelligence Service"

RESTON, Va., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced that News-Press & Gazette Company (NPG) will be the pioneering TV station group to pilot Local News Intelligence, a new data analysis service launched in partnership between Transform, Inc. and comScore. By leveraging comScore local TV information through Transform's proprietary platform, Local News Intelligence provides predictions, recommendations and performance insights for local news. Using Local News Intelligence, NPG's local TV stations will be granted insights into which elements of their broadcasts drive local news audiences and create viewer engagement across platforms. "At NPG we strive to provide our teams the best possible products, and we look to partner with innovative startups in the market to help take our business to the next level. We see content metadata as a key to ratings and revenue growth. We are very excited to be the first user of the Local News Intelligence service," said Michael Fabac, director of news and marketing for NPG. Stations can leverage Local News Intelligence to connect the dots between performance and elements inside news segments. The service offers insight into how story type, location, segment type and anchor correlate to ratings and audience listening. Subscribed stations will also receive competitive landscapes of social engagement for anchors, reporters and story types, and will know how their content drives cross-platform audience through promotional and marketing efforts. "We are thrilled to work with NPG Company as our initial group. They have a strong commitment to local news, and staying on the cutting edge of technology," said Randa Minkarah, chief operating officerand co-founder of Transform, Inc. The Local News Intelligence service uses Transform's proprietary Media Data Platform for network scripted television. The Media Data Platform is an AI/machine learning platform that decodes the elements of a broadcast and, from the metadata added to content, shows stations the correlations between content and performance. "We are excited to have NPG join as the first station group to take advantage of the unique insights available through the Local News Intelligence service," said Steve Walsh, EVP local markets for comScore. "We look forward to working with NPG and additional station groups as we continue to pursue innovation and excellence in local TV and video measurement."

About Transform

Transform Inc. is an AI/machine learning software company, which has developed a first-of-its-kind data platform that enables decision-makers to leverage multiple data sources together to focus on audience, customer and revenue growth. The platform collects and transforms data into insights designed to empower executives specifically to grow revenues. By aggregating specific threads of performance data from across an organization, to transforming the data into a living system and finally generating real-time insights, executives are empowered to make data driven decisions. Transform serves brands with its Revenue Data Platform, as well as media and entertainment with its Media Data Platform. Transform, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information on Transform, Inc., please visit transform.co. About comScore

comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com. About NPG

News-Press & Gazette Company is a family owned company with extensive holdings in broadcast television, newspapers and manufacturing. Founded in 1951, the company is now run by the fourth generation of the Bradley family. NPG is committed to providing high quality journalism and advertising solutions to the consumers and businesses in every community it serves. NPG's leaders are also pursuing further investment in media, technology infrastructure, manufacturing and education technology through the BERKS Group. For more information please visit npgco.com or BERKSGroup.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/news-press--gazette-signs-as-first-tv-station-group-to-pilot-local-news-intelligence-service-300627649.html SOURCE comScore

