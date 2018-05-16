|
New Study Finds Patient Care Improved when Hospital Physicians Received Immunity from Malpractice Suits
Adverse medical events declined when physicians received immunity from
malpractice lawsuits at a large Miami teaching hospital, according to a
study published in the latest issue of Health
Management, Policy and Innovation (HMPI).
The six-year study found no negative impact on patient safety when
approximately 900 University of Miami Health System physicians received
sovereign immunity from medical malpractice claims while working at
Jackson Memorial Hospital, a public hospital that also serves as the
University of Miami's main teaching hospital. In fact, the incidence of
harmful events decreased by 13 percent over a four-year period.
"This study suggests that without the threat of malpractice lawsuits,
physicians are still committed to delivering the safest, highest quality
patient care possible," said Dr. David A. Lubarsky, chief medical and
systems integration officer at the University of Miami Health System and
the study's lead author.
The change in sovereign immunity was led by Donna Shalala, former
President of the University of Miami and former Secretary of the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services.
Medical malpractice premiums have risen dramatically in parts of the
United States, sometimes deterringphysicians from practicing in
specialties viewed as high risk, or leading to so-called defensive
medicine. With sovereign immunity, legal threats were eliminated that
might have led physicians to defensively order unnecessary tests and
procedures, each with their own potential for mishap.
Addressing this issue through tort reform alone, however, is unlikely to
lead to markedly safer practices. Lubarsky said that any legal changes
should be accompanied by initiatives such as better patient data
sharing, education, safety management systems, electronic medical
records with defaults to encourage best practices, and enhanced error
reporting.
"An effective liability system should offer incentives to institutions
that adopt safer systems," he said. "These investments should result in
fewer adverse events and increased quality than tort reform alone."
