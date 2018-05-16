|
|[April 10, 2018]
|
New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure
SevOne,
a leading provider of network and infrastructure management solutions,
today unveiled the SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution 2.0 for Cisco®
Application Centric Infrastructure (Cisco ACI™). Based on the SevOne
Data Platform, this new SevOne solution automates operational insight,
helping to unlock the true value of the application agility and data
center automation provided by Cisco's (News - Alert) ACI-based infrastructure.
The SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution delivers ten new interactive
dashboards for unparalleled visibility by network operations and
engineering teams into the health, performance and status of the virtual
overlay and the physical underlay of single and multi-cluster Cisco ACI
deployments. With this new offering, IT teams can now access real-time
and historical insight into tenant and end-point group relationships and
health scores; multi-APIC Cluster statuses; as well as fabric capacity
analysis -- all combined with metadata enrichment.
Key Benefits of the SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution for Cisco ACI:
-
Eases theTransition to ACI - Monitor your existing traditional
network and new software-defined infrastructure from the same
dashboard. Also, automatically monitor your new ACI infrastructure as
soon as it's deployed.
-
Assesses Business Impact - Understand how infrastructure
performance affects the applications and services available in your
Cisco ACI deployment.
-
Extensibility - Easily extend visibility to other critical
data center assets such as firewalls and load balancers, or across the
campus to wide area networks and branch offices.
"With Cisco ACI, designed from the start as an open and programmable
software defined networking solution, organizations can automate IT
workflows, shorten app deployment time, and build multi-cloud networks
with a consistent policy model," said Ranga Rao, Director Data Center
Networks, Cisco. "By combining ACI with the SevOne SDN Monitoring
Solution, organizations can gain additional operational insight that is
easily scalable for growth."
"Businesses worldwide are rapidly moving from traditional, static
networks to policy-based, software-defined environments with enhanced
features that support today's digitization," said Jim Melvin, SVP
Marketing & Corporate Development, SevOne. "However, during this
process, they often find themselves needing to manage two networks. In
addition to automatically monitoring the new software-defined network,
the SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution for Cisco ACI provides performance
metrics from both the existing, traditional network and the new
software-defined network on a single, easy-to-read dashboard."
About SevOne
SevOne provides the comprehensive, flexible,
and scalable network and infrastructure management capabilities that
large organizations need to make smooth transitions from physical to
virtual networking environments. Its cloud-based SevOne Data Platform
simplifies the extraction, enrichment and analysis of network and
machine data from across multi-vendor environments to deliver valuable
insights and enable new efficiencies through automation. SevOne offers
several pre-built solutions based on the SevOne Data Platform, including
offerings specifically designed to solve SD-WAN, SDN, NFV and enterprise
Wi-Fi challenges. SevOne is privately held and is headquartered in
Boston, Mass. For more information visit www.sevone.com.
