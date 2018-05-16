[April 10, 2018] New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure

SevOne, a leading provider of network and infrastructure management solutions, today unveiled the SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution 2.0 for Cisco® Application Centric Infrastructure (Cisco ACI™). Based on the SevOne Data Platform, this new SevOne solution automates operational insight, helping to unlock the true value of the application agility and data center automation provided by Cisco's (News - Alert) ACI-based infrastructure. The SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution delivers ten new interactive dashboards for unparalleled visibility by network operations and engineering teams into the health, performance and status of the virtual overlay and the physical underlay of single and multi-cluster Cisco ACI deployments. With this new offering, IT teams can now access real-time and historical insight into tenant and end-point group relationships and health scores; multi-APIC Cluster statuses; as well as fabric capacity analysis -- all combined with metadata enrichment. Key Benefits of the SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution for Cisco ACI: Eases theTransition to ACI - Monitor your existing traditional network and new software-defined infrastructure from the same dashboard. Also, automatically monitor your new ACI infrastructure as soon as it's deployed.

Monitor your existing traditional network and new software-defined infrastructure from the same dashboard. Also, automatically monitor your new ACI infrastructure as soon as it's deployed. Assesses Business Impact - Understand how infrastructure performance affects the applications and services available in your Cisco ACI deployment.

Understand how infrastructure performance affects the applications and services available in your Cisco ACI deployment. Extensibility - Easily extend visibility to other critical data center assets such as firewalls and load balancers, or across the campus to wide area networks and branch offices. "With Cisco ACI, designed from the start as an open and programmable software defined networking solution, organizations can automate IT workflows, shorten app deployment time, and build multi-cloud networks with a consistent policy model," said Ranga Rao, Director Data Center Networks, Cisco. "By combining ACI with the SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution, organizations can gain additional operational insight that is easily scalable for growth." "Businesses worldwide are rapidly moving from traditional, static networks to policy-based, software-defined environments with enhanced features that support today's digitization," said Jim Melvin, SVP Marketing & Corporate Development, SevOne. "However, during this process, they often find themselves needing to manage two networks. In addition to automatically monitoring the new software-defined network, the SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution for Cisco ACI provides performance metrics from both the existing, traditional network and the new software-defined network on a single, easy-to-read dashboard."

Join us for a live webinar to learn more about the SDN Monitoring Solution for Cisco ACI. About SevOne

SevOne provides the comprehensive, flexible, and scalable network and infrastructure management capabilities that large organizations need to make smooth transitions from physical to virtual networking environments. Its cloud-based SevOne Data Platform simplifies the extraction, enrichment and analysis of network and machine data from across multi-vendor environments to deliver valuable insights and enable new efficiencies through automation. SevOne offers several pre-built solutions based on the SevOne Data Platform, including offerings specifically designed to solve SD-WAN, SDN, NFV and enterprise Wi-Fi challenges. SevOne is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information visit www.sevone.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005121/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]