|[April 10, 2018]
New iboss Report: 64% of Large Organizations Concerned SaaS Adoption is Outpacing Cybersecurity
iboss, provider of the leading cloud-based web security solution, has
published the findings of its 2018
Enterprise Cloud Trends report. The survey of IT decision makers and
office workers in U.S. enterprises found that 64% of IT decision makers
believe the pace of software as a service (SaaS (News - Alert)) application adoption is
outpacing their cybersecurity capabilities. Combined with growing
pressures from shadow IT and mobile employees, 91% of IT decision makers
agree they need to update security policies to operate in a cloud-first
environment.
The results of the survey show approximately half of IT decision makers
are hesitant to move to cloud-based cybersecurity solutions. Meanwhile
large organizations are facing challenges like the growing use of SaaS
applications, an increasingly mobile workforce, and widespread shadow IT
which are best addressed by cloud-based cybersecurity solutions. The
primary concerns IT decision makers had when evaluating the migration to
cloud were data privacy, cost of maintenance, cost of migration,
concerns around legacy infrastructure integration, and compliance and
data protection regulations.
The iboss Distributed
Gateway Platform, a cloud-delivered web gateway as a service
leverages a unique non-shared cloud infrastructure that eliminates the
most common cloud concerns by removing the risks associated with
traditional multi-tenant, monolithic cloud architectures.
"This survey clearly shows that large organizations are facing many
challenges that can be solved with cloud-based cybersecurity solutions,
but they are holding back because of avoidable concerns," said Paul
Martini, CEO and co-founder, iboss. "Office workers are clearly
demanding access to SaaS applications and remote work capabilities; the
challenge now is to secure them effectively. iboss offers a cloud-based
cybersecurity solution that eliminates the need to expose your data to a
shared-cloud security service."
Key Findings
-
94% of IT decision makers had concerns about moving their organization
to the cloud
-
Data privacy was the most common concern when moving to the cloud with
61% respondents citing it as a primary concern
-
64% of IT decision makers believe SaaS adoption is outpacing their
ability to secure it
-
On average, IT decision makers believe 36% of remote workers bypass
security policies, but in reality, 48% of office worker respondents
admit to bypassing remote work policies
-
62% of office workers have bypassed the IT department to access a new
application, and nearly 80% of IT decision makers believe this type of
shadow IT is a major security concern
-
82% of office workers admit to going around their VPN when working
remotely
-
91% of IT decision makers think they need to improve security policies
to effectively operate in a cloud environment
Additional Resources
About iboss
iboss has created the first and only web gateway
subscription service specifically designed to solve the challenge of
securing distributed organizations. Built for the cloud, the iboss
Distributed Gateway (News - Alert) Platform leverages an elastic, cloud-based
architecture that provides advanced security for today's decentralized
organizations with more financial predictability. Backed by more than
100 patents and patents pending, and protecting over 4,000 organizations
worldwide, iboss is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies
in the world. To learn more, visit www.iboss.com.
