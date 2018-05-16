[April 10, 2018] New Array Networks ADC Series Boasts Major Security Feature Enhancements and Scalable Next-Generation Platforms

Array Networks Inc., the network functions platform company, today announced the release of the latest software version for the APV Series and vAPV application delivery controllers. Included are nearly 30 new or enhanced features that round out the company's vision for security, cloud deployment models and industry-leading performance in dedicated application delivery controller appliances. New features and capabilities of particular note in this release include: Secure Application Access (SAA) & Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA) SAA further extends Array's security strategy with Single Sign-On for web-based applications, and integrates Array's proven Authentication, Authorization and Accounting (AAA) technology. As enterprise applications move increasingly to the cloud - either public, private or hybrid - employee productivity can be negatively impacted by the requirement to remember multiple login passwords, and to log in to multiple applications per day. The APV Series' new SAA feature allows end users to securely log in just once, gaining access to all applications for which they are authorized. APV Series interworks with AAA servers running Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), LDAP, RADIUS or Open Authorization (OAuth) protocols. In addition, multiple AAA methods can be implemented to meet regulatory and other requirements. Major Security Enhancements The latest software version also adds enhancements and refinements to the APV Series' SSL intercept capability, as well as to DDoS protection and prevention. SSL intercept, or SSLi, is used to assist security devices by decrypting SSL-encrypted traffic to allow full inspection. Array's DDoS protection feature prevents attacks at the application, session and network layers, and uses machine learning for anomaly detection and automatic configuration of threshold values. Both capabilities now feature improved ease of use and expanded security functions. Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB) Further expanding on Array's support for data center architectures that span private data centers as well as public, private and hybrid clouds, global server load balancing provides multi-site redundancy and geographical routing for optimum server performance. In the latest version, the GSLB feature set adds new enhancements to allow mixed health check relationships across SDNS service pools, and support for EDNS-client-subnet, which helps provide improved resolution services and user experience.

Next-Generation Dedicated Appliance Series In addition to the new software core, features and enhancements, the latest release features a new series of dedicated APV Series appliances, the x800 Series, which offers enhanced SSL performance, support for ECC encryption and optional 40 Gbps interfaces. The x800 Series offers improved performance across multiple metrics. At Layer 4, connections per second increase in the 40 to 50 percent range, depending on model, with similar gains for Layer 7 requests per second. With the new software version, network managers gain the highest raw SSL performance for load balancing, at roughly half the price of alternatives. For customers that have deployed Array's previous generation of dedicated load balancer appliances, the APV x600 Series and its supporting software will remain in production and available for purchase well into the foreseeable future. "From virtual and dedicated appliances, to cloud and hyperconverged environments, to our Network Functions Platform, Array's application delivery solutions support a wide variety of deployment models that assure performance and high availability for business applications in any situation," said Paul Andersen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Array Networks (News - Alert) . "The latest APV software and platforms further extend that flexibility with above-and-beyond performance, feature richness, agility and versatility that are second to none." About Array Networks Array Networks, the network functions platform company, solves performance and complexity challenges for businesses moving toward virtualized networking, security and application delivery. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Array addresses the growing market demand for network functions virtualization (NFV), cloud computing, and software-centric networking. Proven at more than 5,000 worldwide customer deployments, Array is recognized by leading analysts, enterprises, service providers and partners for pioneering next-generation technology that delivers agility at scale. To learn more, visit: www.arraynetworks.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005293/en/

