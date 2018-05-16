|
|[April 10, 2018]
|
New Array Networks ADC Series Boasts Major Security Feature Enhancements and Scalable Next-Generation Platforms
Array
Networks Inc., the network functions platform company, today
announced the release of the latest software version for the APV Series
and vAPV application delivery controllers. Included are nearly 30 new or
enhanced features that round out the company's vision for security,
cloud deployment models and industry-leading performance in dedicated application
delivery controller appliances. New features and capabilities of
particular note in this release include:
Secure Application Access (SAA) & Authentication, Authorization and
Accounting (AAA)
SAA further extends Array's security strategy with Single Sign-On for
web-based applications, and integrates Array's proven Authentication,
Authorization and Accounting (AAA) technology. As enterprise
applications move increasingly to the cloud - either public, private or
hybrid - employee productivity can be negatively impacted by the
requirement to remember multiple login passwords, and to log in to
multiple applications per day. The APV Series' new SAA feature allows
end users to securely log in just once, gaining access to all
applications for which they are authorized. APV Series interworks with
AAA servers running Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML), LDAP,
RADIUS or Open Authorization (OAuth) protocols. In addition, multiple
AAA methods can be implemented to meet regulatory and other requirements.
Major Security Enhancements
The latest software version also adds enhancements and refinements to
the APV Series' SSL intercept capability, as well as to DDoS protection
and prevention. SSL
intercept, or SSLi, is used to assist security devices by decrypting
SSL-encrypted traffic to allow full inspection. Array's DDoS protection
feature prevents attacks at the application, session and network layers,
and uses machine learning for anomaly detection and automatic
configuration of threshold values. Both capabilities now feature
improved ease of use and expanded security functions.
Global Server Load Balancing (GSLB)
Further expanding on Array's support for data center architectures that
span private data centers as well as public, private and hybrid clouds, global
server load balancing provides multi-site redundancy and
geographical routing for optimum server performance. In the latest
version, the GSLB feature set adds new enhancements to allow mixed
health check relationships across SDNS service pools, and support for
EDNS-client-subnet, which helps provide improved resolution services and
user experience.
Next-Generation Dedicated Appliance Series
In addition to the new software core, features and enhancements, the
latest release features a new series of dedicated APV Series appliances,
the x800 Series, which offers enhanced SSL performance, support for ECC
encryption and optional 40 Gbps interfaces. The x800 Series offers
improved performance across multiple metrics. At Layer 4, connections
per second increase in the 40 to 50 percent range, depending on model,
with similar gains for Layer 7 requests per second. With the new
software version, network managers gain the highest raw SSL performance
for load balancing, at roughly half the price of alternatives.
For customers that have deployed Array's previous generation of
dedicated load balancer appliances, the APV x600 Series and its
supporting software will remain in production and available for purchase
well into the foreseeable future.
"From virtual and dedicated appliances, to cloud and hyperconverged
environments, to our Network Functions Platform, Array's application
delivery solutions support a wide variety of deployment models that
assure performance and high availability for business applications in
any situation," said Paul Andersen, Vice President of Sales and
Marketing at Array Networks (News - Alert). "The latest APV software and platforms
further extend that flexibility with above-and-beyond performance,
feature richness, agility and versatility that are second to none."
About Array Networks
Array Networks, the network functions platform company, solves
performance and complexity challenges for businesses moving toward
virtualized networking, security and application delivery. Headquartered
in Silicon Valley, Array addresses the growing market demand for network
functions virtualization (NFV), cloud computing, and software-centric
networking. Proven at more than 5,000 worldwide customer deployments,
Array is recognized by leading analysts, enterprises, service providers
and partners for pioneering next-generation technology that delivers
agility at scale. To learn more, visit: www.arraynetworks.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005293/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]