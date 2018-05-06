[April 10, 2018] New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting

CHICAGO, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE MODERN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE -- To help organizations rethink how data is applied across the entire customer lifecycle, Oracle is completely transforming existing approaches to customer data analytics and audience segmentation. With the launch of Oracle Infinity and Oracle CX Audience, Oracle Marketing Cloud now enables marketers to build deeper, more profitable customer relationships by eliminating data silos and providing real-time insights into rich behavioral data. Every organization knows it needs to use data to enhance the customer experience, but existing approaches fail to provide the timely and reliable insights required to meet increasing customer expectations. For example, traditional web analytics tools do not provide real-time actionable insights and fail to capture all user interactions with a brand's digital assets. In addition, point solutions trap data in silos, which leads to inconsistent, irrelevant, and disconnected experiences that damage brand loyalty and negatively impact revenue. To address these challenges, the latest data innovations within Oracle Marketing Cloud empower marketers with timely, reliable, and predictive data analytics at scale. "Existing data analytics solutions are incredibly limited as they can't scale or provide real-time insights on every single user. This prevents marketers from taking advantage of data to increase ROI or inform ideal customer experiences," said Shashi Seth, senior vice president, Oracle Marketing Cloud. "To unleash this data requires a completely new approach to customer data analytics, which is exactly what we are introducing with Oracle Infinity and Oracle CX Audience. With these innovative new solutions, we are putting very rich and timely behavioral data in motion to help organizations deliver a customer experience that is highly relevant and in context." Oracle Infinity

Oracle Infinity eliminates the challenges associated with traditional web analytics solutions by providing accurate, timely intelligence that enables marketers to optimize customer engagement across channels. Oracle Infinity enables marketers to: Truly Personalize Marketing: By combining behavioral insights from all users, all of the time, Oracle Infinity enables true 1:1 marketing by providing marketers with powerful insights into how every customer or prospect is interacting with digtal assets.

By combining behavioral insights from all users, all of the time, Oracle Infinity enables true 1:1 marketing by providing marketers with powerful insights into how every customer or prospect is interacting with digtal assets. Unify Behavioral Data : Oracle Infinity enables marketers to achieve a sophisticated, customer-centric view of digital interactions by unifying behavioral data within the marketing organization and across any other digital touchpoint.

: Oracle Infinity enables marketers to achieve a sophisticated, customer-centric view of digital interactions by unifying behavioral data within the marketing organization and across any other digital touchpoint. Develop and Distribute Actionable Insights to the Broader Business User Community : Built-in integrations and customizable APIs make it easier for marketers to develop and distribute actionable customer insights to the broader business user community.

: Built-in integrations and customizable APIs make it easier for marketers to develop and distribute actionable customer insights to the broader business user community. Enhance Performance of Marketing Automation Systems : Real-time "actionability" influences successful outcomes by activating remarketing actions based upon any combination of visitor behaviors performed in real time.

: Real-time "actionability" influences successful outcomes by activating remarketing actions based upon any combination of visitor behaviors performed in real time. Manage Increasingly Large and Complex Enterprise Data Sets: Unlimited scale, flexibility, and data accessibility enables powerful reporting and analytics, which gives marketers quick and easy access to rich behavioral data. "One of the challenges for the modern marketer is getting their data and analytics processes to move as fast as their customers do," said Gerry Murray , research director, Marketing and Sales Technology at IDC. "To do that at scale, marketers need a data-streaming infrastructure that works across touch points and closes the gap between reporting and action. Oracle Infinity connects customer interactions across channels in real-time so marketers can drive conversions and revenue through personalized web and digital experiences. It also has the potential to connect interactions in other customer-facing functions, such as sales, service, and loyalty, which is the key to true customer experience management." Oracle CX Audience

Oracle CX Audience eliminates the challenges of capturing and analyzing data at scale by providing an innovative audience segmentation and analytics solution that enables marketers to:

Centralize, Manage and Enrich Customer Data : An open, flexible, cloud platform empowers marketers to operate with less involvement with IT, while providing increased flexibility for data ingestion and audience publication. In addition, pre-integration with Oracle Data Cloud, the world's largest third-party data marketplace, enables marketers to seamlessly enrich their own data to gain additional insights.

: An open, flexible, cloud platform empowers marketers to operate with less involvement with IT, while providing increased flexibility for data ingestion and audience publication. In addition, pre-integration with Oracle Data Cloud, the world's largest third-party data marketplace, enables marketers to seamlessly enrich their own data to gain additional insights. Easily Create and Publish Audience Segments at Scale : Non-technical audience design tools and re-usable filters enable marketers to spend less time writing queries and more time engaging customers. Additionally, Oracle CX Audience platform runs on Oracle best-of-breed infrastructure, allowing marketers to perform heavy segmentation and analysis in minutes instead of hours.

: Non-technical audience design tools and re-usable filters enable marketers to spend less time writing queries and more time engaging customers. Additionally, Oracle CX Audience platform runs on Oracle best-of-breed infrastructure, allowing marketers to perform heavy segmentation and analysis in minutes instead of hours. Analyze Segment Performance and Discover New Opportunities: Fully integrated analytics enable marketers to analyze the aggregated past performance to predict future results and discover sub-segments that could provide additional opportunities. In addition, Oracle CX Audience continuously tracks audience and campaign level performance to help marketers evaluate success and define future goals. Oracle Marketing Cloud is part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, which empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences, and outcomes, Oracle CX Cloud Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences, and achieve predictable and tangible business results. About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com. Trademarks

