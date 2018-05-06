|
|[April 10, 2018]
New Study Finds IT Professionals Lack Confidence in Their Ability to Detect and Contain Cyberbreaches
LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, today released its annual
benchmark survey, which measures the cybersecurity perceptions and
practices of organizations in the United States, United Kingdom, and
Asia-Pacific regions. Among its top findings, the new research study, Cybersecurity:
Perceptions & Practices, found that less than half of all
organizations were able to detect a major cybersecurity incident within
one hour. Even more concerning, less than one-third said that even if
they detected a major incident, they would be unable to contain it
within an hour.
The study, conducted by Widmeyer, which surveyed 751 IT decision makers
from the U.S., U.K. and Asia-Pacific, also revealed that a majority of
organizations are only moderately confident in their ability to protect
their companies against hackers.
"Cyber threats continue to grow in volume and intensity. Seemingly every
month, another massive security breach dominates the headlines," said
Matt Winter, VP of Marketing and Business Development at LogRhythm. "To
combat these threats, organizations need to carefully plan their budgets
and strategies, while developing effective programs that tackle specific
threats and keep them one step ahead of cyberattackers."
The Current State of Security Maturity
Many companies are focused on growing their security maturity, and team
size is an important indicator. The survey revealed that, on average,
companies employ 12 cybersecurity professionals in their organization.
However, more than half of the respondents said that they employ 10 or
fewer professionals on their teams.
Special threat detection programs are another indicator of security
maturity. This study found that most decision makers-more than 70
percent of respondents-have programs in place to detect specific
threats, such as ransomware, insider or employee threats, and denial of
service attacks. The vast majority of IT decision makers-95 percent-also
use security software to prevent and react to threats. And more than a
quarter deploy at least 10 security software solutions to manage
security threats.
Level of Security Confidence
When it comes to confidence levels, about half of security decision
makers believe that a determined hacker can still breach their
organization. In fact, over one-third reported that their company has
experienced a breach in the past year-ranging from 29 percent in the
United States to 39 percent in the Asia-Pacificregion.
When specifically asked about level of confidence, these decision makers
revealed that they have only moderately positive confidence in
their cybersecurity measures and abilities-suggesting an attitude that
is more hopeful than truly confident.
Similarly, most IT executives-over 60 percent-are only somewhat
confident that their security software can detect all major
breaches. Likewise, they are only moderately confident that they
can protect their companies from hackers.
In addition, the level of confidence in one's security is also swayed by
other variables, such as the implementation of programs that target
specific types of threats. For instance, decision makers who did not
report having programs to protect against threats such as ransomware,
insider threats, and service denial attacks are less confident in
their security programs. Unsurprisingly, that same segment reported
slower rates of detection, response, and containment.
Ability to Respond to Cyberthreats
There are many factors that enable a security team to quickly detect and
respond to an incident, including technology, process, programs, and
people. When it comes to technology, a strong majority (nearly 80
percent) of IT executives said that a platform for security management,
analysis, and response is beneficial-though only about a third rate such
a platform as very beneficial. This response may reinforce the notion
that true security confidence cannot be created with technology alone.
When asked to consider how their organization is operating from a Threat
Lifecycle Management perspective-as an approach that includes discovery,
qualification, neutralization and recovery from cyberattacks-IT
executives were not overly optimistic. About a third of all respondents
reported that they need help at virtually all stages in the TLM
workflow, especially detecting, investigating, neutralizing, and
recovering from cyberthreats.
Cybersecurity Funding
Security organizations need adequate funding to effectively fight
cybercrime. However, the study found that the percentage of resources
allocated to cybersecurity from the overall IT budget is often on the
low side. Overall, one-third of executives allocate 10 percent or less
of their IT budget to security. Regionally, the U.S. had the lowest
rate, and Asia-Pacific the highest.
When asked about their comfort level with security funding, 57% of IT
executives indicated they are moderately comfortable with
their companies' level of security funding; however, nearly a quarter
said they are not comfortable. From a regional perspective,
executives in the United States were less likely to think the level of
their security funding is appropriate.
The full survey results can be viewed here.
