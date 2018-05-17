[April 10, 2018] NEW Low-Cost LED Vandal-Resistant Outdoor Lighting from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of meeting customer demand for vandal-resistant LED solutions, Access Fixtures is pleased to introduce ROBU LED vandal-resistant outdoor lighting fixtures. Available in 100, 150, and 200-watt models and cased in IP65-rated, die-cast aluminum housings, these high-efficiency ROBU vandal-resistant outdoor lighting fixtures are robust in light output and easy on the checkbook. Measuring 16.2" x 16.2" x 4.2" the ROBU maintains a low profile while providing a range of 12,442 to 22,036 light source lumens. The ROBU outmatches other flood lights in its wattage classes. Modular, independently wired LED chips encased tightly to the body of the ROBU's frame ensure that the fixture is not only difficult to damage; if one of the ROBU's four encased lenses are damaged, the remaining three will continue to function. Providing 75,000 hours of vandal-resistant outdoor lighting life, the ROBU offers a variety of mounting and beam angle options. The ROBU can be mounted using a slip fitter or a yoke/U-bracket mount. Beam angle options include the ability to adjust between a type III beam and a type V beam. "Unfortunately, lighting fixtures are often easytargets for vandals," says Alex Guarco, of Access Fixtures. "Whether in an apartment complex, city street, or elsewhere, ROBU can add another layer of protection." Customers can select warm, cool, or bright white light color temperatures. Housing authorities in New York have noticed a significant reduction in index crimes by as much as 39% at night due to the addition of temporary street lighting. ROBU vandal-resistant outdoor lighting fixtures not only help accomplish this but would also provide the durability and stability one would look for in a high-risk location. About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting solutions. It provides luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and uses custom manufacturing capabilities to hit customer specifications. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Guarco

800-468-9925 ext. 3025

192890@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-low-cost-led-vandal-resistant-outdoor-lighting-from-access-fixtures-300627041.html SOURCE Access Fixtures

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]