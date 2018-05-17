|
New Technology Gives Every Shareholder a Louder Voice
SAY™ (www.say.com),
a technology platform for open communication between companies and their
owners, today announced that it has completed an $8 million seed
financing led by Point72 Ventures, with participation from Quiet
Capital, Struck Capital, Core Innovation Capital, and other venture and
strategic investors.
SAY's mission is to reimagine what it means to be an investor by
unlocking the ownership rights of the millions of shareholders whose
voices aren't being heard by the companies they partly own. The stock
market provides a framework for open communication and democratic
engagement, but the current system is antiquated and inadequate, and
prime for technological innovation.
"At a time when millions of Americans feel powerless and underserved by
the political and economic systems, there sits a massive opportunity to
use technology to empower shareholders as owners and citizens," said
Jeff Cruttenden, co-founder and CEO of SAY. "Owning a piece of a company
is about much more than just trading the stock."
Noah Kerner, CEO of Acorns, and Cruttenden planted the idea for SAY when
they first met. "SAY's mission is fundamentally aligned with the purpose
of Acorns, which is creating and empowering new investors," Kerner said.
"Through a partnership with SAY, customers of Acorns will gain a deeper
understanding of and influence over what they own, which will give them
even more control ovr how they live."
"SAY's technology empowers shareholders, amplifies the voices of
individual investors, and helps level the playing field with
institutional shareholders. The more shareholders with SAY in how a
company is run, the better run that company will be. SAY is the way to
better run companies," said Matthew Granade, Managing Director and Chief
Market Intelligence Officer at Point72, who oversees Point72 Ventures.
Lauren Taylor Wolfe, veteran activist investor and an investor in
SAY, added, "Shareholders want to know their voice is heard, and
increasingly boards and management teams recognize the need for better
tools to facilitate this. SAY is creating an important tool for
shareholder voice."
SAY's co-founders combine a wealth of diverse and relevant experience:
Cruttenden founded and continues to advise Acorns, the country's fastest
growing investment app. Kerner is CEO of Acorns, former Chief Strategy
Officer at WeWork and three-time entrepreneur. Julio Fredes worked at a
private investment fund focused on financial services and met Cruttenden
while helping lead the Series B investment in Acorns. Alex Lebow was a
corporate attorney who practiced in the M&A group at Simpson Thacher &
Bartlett and has been close with Fredes since the two met in school.
Broker-dealers and custodians who want to give their customers SAY
should contact Zach Hascoe, co-founder and Head of Growth and
Partnerships, at Zach@say.com.
SAY is being made available to select customers first. To get on the
waitlist, visit www.SAY.com.
About SAY
SAY is transforming stock ownership by connecting shareholders to each
other and empowering them to access their full ownership rights.
For shareholders, SAY enables open communication with companies outside
the traditional framework of shareholder communications. It is a social
yet personalized experience that allows aggregated and authenticated
shareholders to access previously unused or non-existent rights.
For broker-dealers and custodians, SAY provides a new customer
engagement and retention model in a world of shrinking differentiation
and shifting business models, moving what is currently a back-office
compliance function into a product and marketing opportunity.
For more information, visit www.SAY.com.
