[April 10, 2018] New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Industry Connect -- Oracle Health Sciences today unveiled its new Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service, enabling clinical study teams to remotely collect e-Source data from patient sensors, wearables and apps for use in their clinical trials, while delivering a new level of patient engagement and centricity. The rise of mobile health technologies including mobile sensors, patient engagement apps and telemedicine are reshaping how drugs are developed by improving the efficiency of clinical trials. Oracle's mHealth Connector Cloud Service makes it easy to connect existing clinical systems with a wide variety of e-Sources, enabling therapeutic teams to obtain more accurate and rich patient data, improve adherence to study protocols, better understand the safety and efficacy of trial drugs and improve patient centricity with remote patient monitoring. "We are thrilled to announce our new mHealth Connector Cloud Service as it holds great promise in speeding clinical trials and bringing more drugs to market faster. Being able to take what used to be patient-recorded data and outcomes via paper forms and site visits can now be done via mobile health sensors and wearables that have the potential to shorten trial times and reduce costs, while allowing sick patients to remain in the comfort of their homes versus traveling to and from trial sites. To improve patient enrollment in clinical trials, study teams must put the patient at the center of everything they do, and emerging technologies such as wearables and sensors hold the key," said Steve Rosenberg, general manager, Oracle Health Sciences. The mHealth Connector Cloud Service supports a number of integration approaches and Oracle Health Sciences is currently exploring integration efforts with a wide ecosystem of mobile health companies such as Validic, MC10 and CMT as well as solution integrators and developers such as Accenture and POSSIBLE Mobile. "Accenture is committed to advancing new approaches in clinical research through collaborations with our clients and Oracle Health Sciences. Together we're deeloping ways to transform clinical trial processes by creatively applying digital capabilities," said Kevin Julian, senior managing director, Accenture Life Sciences North America. "We believe mHealth solutions will allow faster and easier integration of a wide range of devices and sensors in real time -- streamlining data collection and enhancing the patient experience." "At CMT, our CleverCap product family blends the best technology with the connected patient to help track and improve medication dosing habits in clinical trials. Our collaboration with Oracle Health Sciences enables a seamless real-time display of dosing patterns data into the eClinical systems that clinical trial sites and clinical teams utilize, alongside other essential clinical trial data," said Moses Zonana, CEO of CMT. "Our business is focused on a gathering complex physiological data direct from our wearable sensors worn by research subjects. We're excited to collaborate with Oracle Health Sciences, and seamlessly flow our data direct into Oracle's clinical trial applications, and be part of the new paradigm of Digital Clinical Trials," said Scott Pomerantz, CEO and President from MC10.

"Using the Oracle mHealth Connector Cloud Service, we were able to easily transfer patient data from our Apple ResearchKit apps to the clinical trial cloud application. The integration process was straightforward and painless," said Jay Graves, CTO of POSSIBLE Mobile. "Designing a clinical trial to better engage participants requires utilization of new data sources. By automating the passive collection of data via digital health devices and apps, researchers are able to access more accurate, diverse, and objective data—enabling sponsors to better manage participant engagement and program adherence. Validic joins Oracle in a collaboration to merge vital data sources and novel endpoints with a solution that enables true patient-centricity and efficiency in clinical trials," said Drew Schiller, CEO, Validic. Additional Resources Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com About Oracle Health Sciences

Oracle Health Sciences breaks down barriers and opens new pathways to unify people and processes to bring new drugs to market faster. As the number one vendor in Life Sciences (IDC, 2017), the number one provider of eClinical solutions (Everest Group, 2017) and powered by the number one data management technology in the world (Gartner, 2018), Oracle Health Sciences technology is trusted by 29 of the top 30 pharma, 10 of the top 10 biotech and 10 of the top 10 CROs for clinical trial and safety management around the globe. Oracle Industry Connect

For more information about how Oracle is committed to empowering organizations through best-in-class, industry-specific business solutions, visit oracle.com/industries. To learn more about Oracle Industry Connect 2018, go to oracle.com/oracleindustryconnect. Trademark

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oracle-health-sciences-mhealth-connector-cloud-service-enables-digital-clinical-trials-at-scale-and-delivers-new-level-of-patient-centricity-300625801.html SOURCE Oracle

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]