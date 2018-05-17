|
|[April 10, 2018]
New Publication Shows Strong Analytic Validity of Castle Biosciences' DecisionDx-Melanoma Test for Cutaneous Melanoma
Castle Biosciences, Inc., a provider of molecular diagnostics to improve
cancer treatment decisions, today announced the publication of a study
confirming the robust, reproducible performance characteristics of the
DecisionDx®-Melanoma test that utilizes tumor biology to
predict individual risk of melanoma recurrence and sentinel lymph node
positivity independent of traditional factors.
A substantial percentage of early-stage melanoma patients develop
metastases, and thus patients with initial Stage I or II disease account
for up to two-thirds of those who die from melanoma after diagnosis with
localized or regional disease. Therefore, accurate methods for
predicting metastatic risk are of paramount importance to implement
risk-appropriate management plans that enable early identification of
disease progression and timely intervention with current treatment
options.
The manuscript titled, "Analytic validity of DecisionDx-Melanoma, a gene
expression profile test for determining metastatic risk in melanoma
patients," was published in the journal Diagnostic Pathology. The
study evaluated performance metrics of the 31-gene expression profile
(GEP) test and included 7,023 cutaneous melanoma tumor samples analyzed
in Castle Biosciences' CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. The
study reports on concordance of test results from inter-assay,
inter-instrument, and inter-operator validation as well as sample and
reagent stability studies.
Key Study Findings:
-
Reproducibility and reliability of the DecisionDx-Melanoma test
performed on primary tumor formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE)
specimens met validation requirements for a clinical test.
-
Inter-assay concordance was 99% (R2 = 0.96).
Inter-instrument concordance was 95% (R2 = 0.99).
-
Technical success was 98.2% on 7,023 clinical samples tested
indicating consistent high performance using available tumor biopsy
tissue and compares favorably to the performance of other genomic
classifier tests performed on FFPE specimens. Technical success for
the most recent 6-month period examined (January 1, 2016-June 30,
2016) remained high at 99%.
-
Robust sample and reagent stability was observed.
"Molecular testingin cutaneous melanoma is performed to predict
metastatic risk, so high technical success and reliability are
critical," said study co-author John F. Stone, Ph.D., Laboratory
Director for Castle Biosciences. "Since its introduction in 2013, the
DecisionDx-Melanoma test has been ordered for more than 23,500 U.S.
patients to help guide patient management decisions. The consistent,
robust performance of the GEP test, as evidenced by this analytical
validation study, supports the continued use and adoption of the test in
clinical practice."
The publication is open access and may be found on the journal's
website: https://diagnosticpathology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13000-018-0690-3
About DecisionDx-Melanoma
The DecisionDx-Melanoma test uses tumor biology to predict individual
risk of melanoma recurrence and sentinel lymph node positivity
independent of traditional factors. Using tissue from the primary
melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has
been validated in three multi-center studies that have included 690
patients and have demonstrated consistent results. Performance has also
been confirmed in four prospective studies including 702 patients. The
consistent high performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies,
which combined have included over 1,300 patients, provides confidence in
disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test
results. Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity
has also been validated in two prospective multi-center studies which
included over 1,400 patients. Clinical impact has been demonstrated in
multi-center and single-center studies showing that test results impact
clinical management decisions for one of every two patients tested. More
information about the test and disease can be found at www.SkinMelanoma.com.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to
helping patients and their physicians make the best possible treatment
and follow-up care decisions based on the individual molecular signature
of their tumor. The Company currently offers tests for patients with
cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma; www.SkinMelanoma.com)
and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM and DecisionDx®-PRAME; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com),
with development programs in other underserved cancers. Castle
Biosciences is based in Friendswood, TX (Houston), and has laboratory
operations in Phoenix, AZ. More information can be found at www.CastleBiosciences.com.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM and DecisionDx-PRAME are the
trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc. Any other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180410005705/en/
