New Kaseya Microsoft Office 365 Backup Solution to Deliver Highly Scalable, Cloud-To-Cloud, Enterprise-Class Backup for Modern MSPs

NEW YORK and MIAMI, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MME), today announced an OEM partnership with Spanning Cloud Apps, the leading provider of SaaS data protection, to deliver Kaseya Office 365 Backup. The new solution will provide enterprise-class, Office 365 backup as an integrated module within VSA by Kaseya, Kaseya’s award-winning remote monitoring and management solution. Kaseya Office 365 Backup will be available in the second half of 2018, adding to the company’s growing suite of best-in-class solutions that are part of the Kaseya IT Complete platform.

With Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggesting that the company could grow more from its Office 365 line of cloud productivity apps than anything in the company's 43-year history, it’s clear that Office 365 is now hitting its stride. In its first fiscal quarter of 2018, Microsoft saw commercial revenue from Office 365 grow 42 percent, with its commercial subscriber base swelling to 120 million users. As Office 365 continues to become a ubiquitous IT asset for businesses of all sizes, the need for reliable data protection has come to a head. Powered by Spanning’s industry leading backup and recovery technologies for SaaS applications, Kaseya Office 365 Backup will help MSPs seamlessly backup and recover the most critical business data for both their own businesses and those of their customers. “Office 365 is quickly becoming the application that companies rely on to operate their business. As such,MSPs need to take a proactive stance to protect and back up one of their most vital IT assets,” said Frank Tisellano Jr., vice president product management and design, Kaseya. “Having an air-tight backup strategy for a business critical application like Office 365 is imperative for businesses, which is why we’ve partnered with Spanning – the clear market leader in Office 365 backup – to develop Kaseya Office 365 Backup.” As SMBs have migrated from on-premises Microsoft Exchange servers to Office 365, MSPs are rapidly adapting their service offerings. Today, 87 percent of Kaseya MSP customers provide Office 365 services representing over 9 million deployed seats. Recent Kaseya research also found that 49 recent of MSPs have expanded their Office 365 service offering to include backup. With the need for full service Office 365 support and backup reaching a critical maximum for MSPs, Kaseya and Spanning have come together to develop the new Kaseya Office 365 Backup solution. “Partnering with Kaseya was a clear cut decision to extend Spanning’s proven, enterprise-class Office 365 backup product to the MSP market,” said Mat Hamlin, vice president of products, Spanning. “Spanning Backup for Office 365 is a highly scalable cloud backup service that supports a wide range of companies, from those with only a few employees to organizations with tens of thousands. Not only is our technology easy-to-use, but it delivers the scale and enterprise-grade reliability that customers demand and that the MSP market has been clamoring for. Together with Kaseya’s market leading position, we are well poised to fill a long standing need to help MSPs deliver a mission critical service that will also help them to grow their businesses.”

Spanning is a Gold Sponsor of Kaseya Connect 2018, and will exhibit and present during the conference. Additional details about Kaseya Office 365 Backup will be revealed to customers during the annual user conference, taking place in Las Vegas, May 8-10 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. For more information and to register for Kaseya Connect 2018, visit https://kaseyaconnect.com.

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and midsized enterprises. Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT. Offered both on-premise and in the cloud, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, easily manage remote and distributed environments, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com. About Spanning

Spanning Cloud Apps is the leading provider of backup and recovery for SaaS applications, helping organizations protect their information in the cloud. The company provides powerful, enterprise-class data protection for G Suite, Salesforce, and Microsoft Office 365. Spanning Backup is the most trusted cloud-to-cloud backup solution for thousands of companies and millions of users around the world. Learn more at www.spanning.com. Follow us on Twitter @SpanningBackup. Media Contact

