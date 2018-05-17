[April 09, 2018] New England College of Business Appoints Jennifer Brady to Lead Expansion and Online Business Education

New England College of Business (NECB), an online business college designed for working professionals, selects Jennifer Brady as its new chief marketing officer. As CMO, Brady will lead NECB's expanding student reach and online education opportunities. She will focus attention to the institution's affordable, award-winning, and accelerated programs, from Bachelor's and Master's degrees to Associate's and Certificate programs. The U.S. Department of Education has cited NECB to be one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. U.S. News & World Report recognized NECB in 2017 for "Best Online Programs" for its Bachelor's programs and graduate business degrees. "We are delighted to welcome Jennifer to NECB," said Howard Horton, president of NECB. "I have often said that our greatest asset is our faculty and staff. Together, we are attuned to the needs of employers and employees. Our innovative approach is addressing a crisis in higher education by providing students with lower cost, more relevant, and highly effective education. With Jennifer's expertise and her commitment to empowering students through education, she is a perfect fit for the NECB team." Brady brings more than 20 years' experience in marketing leadership in higher education and web-based adult education. She spent her last six years with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), realizing exponential student and organizational growth through the strategic development and launch of programs, new marketing channels, data driven process and protocols, and team management. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Marketing, in which she led the school's national brand and prospect acquisition strategy. Previously, Brady drove growth and nationalbrand recognition for UMassOnline, growing its student base 400% in six years. "As a first-generation college student, I have a firm belief that education is the path to success," said Brady. "Many of our students are parents, have full-time careers, and have so many demands on their time. Knowing the hard work they've put into their degree is awe-inspiring. NECB's dedication and commitment to supporting its students is in its DNA and is equally inspiring. It's as if our faculty and staff make a personal commitment to each and every student to help them succeed. I couldn't be more proud to join NECB and to share our mission and message with a far wider audience in hopes we can help more students achieve their goals." Learn more about Brady at www.linkedin.com/in/jenniferdevinebrady; and NECB at www.necb.edu.

About New England College of Business (NECB)

Founded in 1909 by the New England banking industry, NECB is an online business college designed for working professionals. Its accelerated degree and professional development certificate programs are regionally accredited by NEASC and are nationally awarded for program content and technological innovation. U.S. News & World Report recognized NECB in 2017 for "Best Online Programs" for its Bachelor's programs and graduate business degrees. NECB is affordable, with the lowest tuition among all private four-year colleges in New England, as recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for the past 7 years. An additional 25% tuition discount is available to employees and immediate family members of NECB's 300 Corporate Educational Partners. Learn more at www.necb.edu and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter (News - Alert) @NECBedu. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180409006102/en/

