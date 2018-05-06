[April 06, 2018] New "Nightmare Bacteria" Cannot Withstand UV

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As drug-resistant pathogens continue to spread throughout the U.S., hundreds of hospitals throughout the country are deploying Tru-D SmartUVC UVC disinfection robots to help stop the spread of dangerous superbugs or "nightmare bacteria," as the CDC calls them. Chemical-free and environmentally-friendly, UVC disinfection has been validated by a CDC-funded randomized clinical trial to reduce the risk of acquisition and infection of four major superbugs, including C. diff, by a cumulative 30 percent. "Since its inception in 2007, Tru-D has been committed to providing the safest hospital environments possible and reducing the risk of acquiring harmful infections such as C. diff, MRSA and VRE," said Chuck Dunn, CEO and President of Tru-D SmartUVC. "Our patented technology has been validated by leading researchers in infection control and epidemiology and adopted by prestigious health systems throughout the U.S." Cost Savings to Hospitals

The direct medical cost of HAIs to health care facilities exceeds $30 billion annually. Tru-D lowers the risk of patients developing unnecessary and preventable infections transmitted by the environment. Reducing the incidences of health care infections by eradicating the pathogens that lie hidden in health care environments is Tru-D's guarantee of an immediate cost avoidance. Tru-D allows hospital staff to easily and confidently disinfect virtually any environment, including atient rooms, intensive care units, operating rooms, emergency rooms and public areas. The UVC disinfection robot kills deadly pathogens and common health care-associated infection culprits such as C. diff, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and other bacteria that compromise patient outcomes. Proven by Science

Validated by more than 15 independent, third-party studies, including the only randomized clinical trial on UV disinfection, which was funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (the Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room-Disinfection or "BETR-Disinfection Study"), Tru-D's combined automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage-tracking features make it one of the most precise and advanced automated UV disinfection systems available. The BETR-Disinfection study, a well-controlled, randomized clinical trial, proves that Tru-D makes a meaningful difference in patient outcomes and provides evidence that Tru-D helps reduce transmission of dangerous infections to at-risk patients. Just as the researchers continue to purchase Tru-D and utilize it in their individual hospitals, they have validated this as a very important step forward for hospitals and is a very significant complement to hospitals' infection reduction programs.

"Data-driven and backed by science, Tru-D is changing and standardizing patient safety and outcomes for health care environments," said Dunn. For more information or to watch a video on Tru-D's technology, visit tru-dpowerofone.com. About Tru-D SmartUVC

Only Tru-D delivers an automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect an entire room during one cycle. Operating from one placement in the room, Tru-D ensures significant pathogen reduction in direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more than a dozen independent studies and a well-controlled, large-scale, CDC-funded randomized clinical trial, Tru-D's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UV disinfection systems available. To learn more, visit tru-d.com. MEDIA CONTACT

