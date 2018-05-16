[April 05, 2018] New Platform Services Group Expands WideOrbit's Support for Software Integrations and APIs

With the establishment of WideOrbit Platform Services, WideOrbit is strengthening its commitment to enabling media companies to adopt their choice of third-party software for any business function and export their traffic, sales and billing data to external systems. The Platform Services group will manage WideOrbit's channel partnerships, expand its products' interoperability with third-party software, extend functionality of the company's Data API, and assure that WideOrbit customers can easily adopt emerging media standards. The Platform Services group launches with integration and API support already in place for more than 100 industry standards and third-party software packages. Its ongoing mission will be to broaden WideOrbit support for: Industry Standards: Support for widely-used formats such as TVB's ePort; DARE; electronic contracting, invoicing, copy and creative standards; and IAB digital standards.

APIs: Management and ongoing development of WideOrbit's Data API for exporting traffic, sales and billing data to external systems.

Third-Party Software Integrations: WideOrbit currently offers connections with a wide range of software solutions for addressing nearly every typical media company business requirement.

Feature Integrations: WideOrbit will expand its apabilities for activating specific customer-requested functionality. "We have always been passionate about assuring that we have solutions that allow our customers to move quickly and capture new opportunities," said Bruce Roberts, President at WideOrbit. "By formalizing our approach to integrations and APIs, we will strengthen our customers businesses by helping them simplify their workflows and leverage digital platforms for new revenue." "As the provider of the media industry's leading 'system of record' software, we know that we have a responsibility to make our solutions work well with our customers' preferred methods for managing their key company functions," said Eric R. Mathewson, Founder and CEO, WideOrbit.

Eric Samuelson, currently Senior Director, Professional Services, will helm WideOrbit Platform Services. For further details on WideOrbit Platform Services, please visit the WideOrbit booth (N5531) at the NAB Show, April 9-12, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. About WideOrbit WideOrbit is the technology platform for media companies to connect audiences and ads, everywhere. Its mission is to simplify media buying and selling by focusing on innovation, customer delight, and value creation for both sides of media transactions. Starting with its core traffic management solution, WideOrbit centralizes operations and streamlines workflows for radio, cable, and television companies. The company continues to introduce new benefits to the media industry, including a programmatic media exchange for increasing demand for advertising inventory and improving campaign efficiency. WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Customers include NBCUniversal, Tribune Media, Entercom Communications, Raycom (News - Alert) Media, TEGNA, AMC Networks and many other top media companies around the world. Learn more at wideorbit.com. WideOrbit® and the WideOrbit logo® are among the trademarks of WideOrbit. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. WideOrbit reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for errors that may appear in this document. ©2018 WideOrbit Inc. All rights reserved. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405005943/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]