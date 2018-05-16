|
|[April 05, 2018]
|
New Platform Services Group Expands WideOrbit's Support for Software Integrations and APIs
With the establishment of WideOrbit
Platform Services, WideOrbit is strengthening its commitment to
enabling media companies to adopt their choice of third-party software
for any business function and export their traffic, sales and billing
data to external systems.
The Platform Services group will manage WideOrbit's channel
partnerships, expand its products' interoperability with third-party
software, extend functionality of the company's Data API, and assure
that WideOrbit customers can easily adopt emerging media standards.
The Platform Services group launches with integration and API support
already in place for more than 100 industry standards and third-party
software packages. Its ongoing mission will be to broaden WideOrbit
support for:
-
Industry Standards: Support for widely-used formats such as TVB's
ePort; DARE; electronic contracting, invoicing, copy and creative
standards; and IAB digital standards.
-
APIs: Management and ongoing development of WideOrbit's Data API for
exporting traffic, sales and billing data to external systems.
-
Third-Party Software Integrations: WideOrbit currently offers
connections with a wide range of software solutions for addressing
nearly every typical media company business requirement.
-
Feature Integrations: WideOrbit will expand its apabilities for
activating specific customer-requested functionality.
"We have always been passionate about assuring that we have solutions
that allow our customers to move quickly and capture new opportunities,"
said Bruce Roberts, President at WideOrbit. "By formalizing our approach
to integrations and APIs, we will strengthen our customers businesses by
helping them simplify their workflows and leverage digital platforms for
new revenue."
"As the provider of the media industry's leading 'system of record'
software, we know that we have a responsibility to make our solutions
work well with our customers' preferred methods for managing their key
company functions," said Eric R. Mathewson, Founder and CEO, WideOrbit.
Eric Samuelson, currently Senior Director, Professional Services, will
helm WideOrbit Platform Services.
For further details on WideOrbit
Platform Services, please visit the WideOrbit booth (N5531) at the
NAB Show, April 9-12, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
About WideOrbit
WideOrbit is the technology platform for media companies to connect
audiences and ads, everywhere. Its mission is to simplify media buying
and selling by focusing on innovation, customer delight, and value
creation for both sides of media transactions. Starting with its core
traffic management solution, WideOrbit centralizes operations and
streamlines workflows for radio, cable, and television companies. The
company continues to introduce new benefits to the media industry,
including a programmatic media exchange for increasing demand for
advertising inventory and improving campaign efficiency.
WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices
worldwide. Customers include NBCUniversal, Tribune Media, Entercom
Communications, Raycom (News - Alert) Media, TEGNA, AMC Networks and many other top
media companies around the world. Learn more at wideorbit.com.
WideOrbit® and the WideOrbit logo®
are among the trademarks of WideOrbit. Other trademarks belong to their
respective owners. WideOrbit reserves the right to alter product and
services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without
notice, and is not responsible for errors that may appear in this
document. ©2018 WideOrbit Inc. All rights
reserved.
