|[April 05, 2018]
New Camera Inspired by Butterfly Eyes Improves Image-Guided Cancer Surgery
By mimicking the intricate visual system of a butterfly, researchers
have created a camera that provides surgeons with both a traditional
color image as well as a near-infrared image that makes fluorescently
labeled cancerous cells visible even under bright surgical lighting. The
new camera is designed to help surgeons remove all the cancerous cells
without damaging healthy tissue, making it less likely that the cancer
will spread and reducing the need for multiple surgeries.
"Instead of putting together commercially available optics and sensors
to build a camera for image-guided surgery, we looked to nature's visual
systems for inspiration," said research team leader Viktor Gruev from
the University
of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. "The morpho butterfly, whose eyes
contain nanostructures that sense multispectral information, can acquire
both near-infrared and color information simultaneously."
In Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high impact research, the researchers
demonstrate that their bioinspired camera can detect tumors in animals
and is useful for assessing the stage of breast cancer in people. The
new camera offers very sensitive fluorescence detection even under
standard operating room lighting, weighs less than an AA battery, and
can be manufactured for around $20.
"During surgery, it is imperative that all the cancerous tissue is
removed, and we've created an imaging platform that could help surgeons
do this in any hospital around the world because it is small, compact
and inexpensive," said Gruev. "Although we've addressed the
instrumentation side, fluorescent markers targeted for cancer and
approved for use in people are needed for our technology to find
widespread application. Several of these are in clinical trials now, so
we should see progress in this area soon."
Learning from nature
The new camera greatly improves upon today's cameras that are approved
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for viewing fluorescent
markers during surgery. Many existing near-infrared cameras lack the
sensitivity to detect fluorescence markers under surgical settings, so
the room lights must be dimmed to view the fluorescence.
Another problem with today's infrared imagers is that the fluorescence
image is not always precisely aligned, or coregistered, with the tissue
it arises from. This happens because FDA- approved instruments use
multiple optical elements, such as beam splitters and relay lenses, to
separate the visible and infrared wavelengths, so that each can be sent
to separate detectors. Slight temperature changes in the room can affect
the optics in these instruments causing image misalignments that could
cause a surgeon to miss cancerous tissue while unnecessarily removing
healthy issue.
"We realized that the problems of today's infrared imagers could be
mitigated by using nanostructures similar to those in the morpho
butterfly," said Missael Garcia, a post-doctoral researcher at
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and lead author of the paper.
"Their compound eyes contain photoreceptors located next to each other
such that each photoreceptor senses different wavelengths of light in a
way that is intrinsically coregistered."
The new camera uses a setup similar to the butterfly eye by interlacing
various nanoscale structures with an array of photodetectors, enabling
collection of color and near-infrared fluorescence information on one
imaging device. Integrating the detector and imaging optics into a
single monolithic sensor keeps the device small, inexpensive and
insensitive to temperature changes.
The design uniquely solves the sensitivity problem by allowing each
pixel to take in the number of photons needed to build up an image. It
doesn't take long to create the visual-wavelength image for viewing the
anatomy since the visible illumination in the lab is high. On the other
hand, because fluorescence is typically dim, it takes longer to collect
a sufficient number of photons to build up a sufficiently bright image.
By changing the exposure time to allow each pixel to detect the photons
it needs, a bright fluorescence image can be created without
overexposing the color image of the tissue.
Preclinical and clinical testing
The researchers tested their new instrument on a mouse model that
develops spontaneous breast cancer. This means that the exact location
where the cancer will grow is unknown as is the number of cancer cells.
Using fluorescent labels that bind to cancer cells, the researchers
showed that their bioinspired imager enabled tumor detection with an
accuracy and sensitivity surpassing state-of-the-art infrared cameras
FDA-approved for image-guided surgery.
The researchers also tested the ability of their infrared camera to
identify lymph nodes in 11 patients with breast cancer at Washington
University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Because the lymph nodes are
one of the primary places where breast cancer spreads, surgeons check
them to determine the cancer stage. The patients were injected with
FDA-approved indocyanine green fluorescent dye that accumulates
passively in the lymph nodes and then fluorescence images from the
bioinspired imager were displayed either on a screen or projected onto
goggles worn by the surgeons.
"We showed that under bright surgical lights, our instrument was 1000
times more sensitive to fluorescence than the imagers currently approved
for infrared image-guided surgery," said Gruev. "Because the bioinspired
imager can reveal fluorescence that is deep in the tissue, it sped up
the process of lymph node identification and helped surgeons find lymph
nodes that couldn't be seen by eyesight alone."
According to the researchers, the bioinspired imager would be useful for
removing various types of cancers, including melanomas, prostate cancer
and head and neck cancers. Because of its small size it could also be
integrated into an endoscope to look for cancer during a colonoscopy,
for example.
"One big advantage of our instrument is its compact size," said Garcia.
"We tested our instrument in a hospital where space was tight and saw
that it didn't intrude on the surgical workflow."
The researchers are now forming a start-up company to commercialize
their bioinspired imager and are also working with the FDA to design a
clinical trial in which the surgeons can compare clinical decisions made
with the new imager with those that would be made with FDA-approved
imagers.
Paper: M. Garcia, C. Edmiston, T. York, R. Marinov, S. Mondal, N.
Zhu, G. P. Sudlow, W. J. Akers, J. Margenthaler, S. Achilefu, R. Liang,
M. A. Zayed, M. Y. Pepino, V. Gruev, "A
bio-inspired imager improves sensitivity for near-infrared fluorescence
image-guided surgery," Optica, Volume 5, Issue 4, 413-422
(2018).
DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.5.000413.
