New Scholarship Software Helps Universities Improve Accessibility and Reduce Borrowing
[April 04, 2018]

PHOENIX, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CampusLogic, the leading student financial services (SFS) platform, today announced the launch of ScholarshipUniverse. The only technology of its kind, ScholarshipUniverse helps colleges and universities increase accessibility and retention by closing student funding gaps, improve scholarship fund utilization with better visibility and management, and bring outside funds to the institution through vetted external scholarships.

(PRNewsfoto/CampusLogic)

Research suggests that more than three million students drop out of higher education each year due to financial constraints -- a challenge exacerbated by disorganized scholarship processes. In addition, 58% of institutions lack automated scholarship management or are unsure of what they use to manage scholarships. ScholarshipUniverse enables colleges to match prospective students with scholarships and manage applications, reviewing, and awarding. 

"Our students reported that they had trouble finding relevant scholarships and navigating the process," said Rebekah Salcedo, Director of Scholarships and Financial Aid at the University of Arizona. "With ScholarshipUniverse we simpified the scholarship process, streamlining access to over $6M of external funding to UA students in one year."

First implemented at the University of Arizona campus, where over 70% of students have used ScholarshipUniverse, the enhanced solution is now available to universities across the country. ScholarshipUniverse also integrates with CampusLogic's SFS platform, which helps institutions remove barriers from the student financial services journey to improve enrollment and retention.

"At many institutions, scholarships are managed with Excel or homegrown systems," said Chris Chumley, Chief Operating Officer for CampusLogic. "But managing millions of dollars in funding—and students' futures—deserves better technology. That's why we built ScholarshipUniverse, the most advanced scholarship solution in higher education today."


ScholarshipUniverse is available now. To attend a ScholarshipUniverse webinar, visit http://campuslogic.com/. Current CampusLogic customers can also purchase ScholarshipUniverse at a discount. Contact your account representative for more details. 

About CampusLogic
CampusLogic transforms the way higher education delivers student financial services with the first—and only—comprehensive platform. Easy. Mobile. Personalized. CampusLogic's innovative software removes financial barriers to improve student access, reduce borrowing, and increase completion. More than 440 schools serving 3 million students simplify financial services resulting in higher enrollment, streamlined efficiencies, and improved retention with CampusLogic. For more information visit campuslogic.com.

Follow CampusLogic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/campuslogic
Blog: http://campuslogic.com/blog/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/campuslogic

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-scholarship-software-helps-universities-improve-accessibility-and-reduce-borrowing-300623939.html

SOURCE CampusLogic


