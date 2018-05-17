[April 04, 2018] New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance

When it comes to maintaining a home, many homeowners age 50+ are putting off repairs, according to new research from The Hartford and the MIT AgeLab. About half of all mature homeowners surveyed (49 percent) said they have home maintenance tasks that could or should be done. Interestingly, 60 percent of homeowners age 50-69 reported that they have work that needs to be completed compared to only 37 percent of homeowners age 70 and older. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005604/en/ The survey also found that home maintenance has become more difficult over time for homeowners 50+, especially among those age 70 and older. Fifty-two percent of those age 70 and older say that their health makes it hard for them to do home maintenance or repairs. "Taking care of preventative home maintenance can be challenging at any age, especially during mid-life when homeowners may have competing demands for their time and money, and in later life as we may experience physical changes," said Jodi Olshevski, gerontologist and executive director of The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence®. "Understanding what needs to be done and preparing ahead of time can help prevent bigger problems down the road that may result in significant damage and stress for homeowners and their families." The top reasons for having incomplete home maintenance tasks include:



Reasons Overall Age 50-69 Age 70+ They aren't much of a problem right now 43 percent 41 percent 47 percent I can't afford to do them right now 18 percent 21 percent 14 percent I don't have time to fix them myself right now 11 percent 16 percent 3 percent

Experience with Home Damage - Fire, Water, Weather and Pests Many mature homeowners (59 percent) believe the consequences of a home fire would be extremely serious, but fire is not the only damaging risk to a family's home. Water, weather and pests can also cause significant harm. Water damage from plumbing, heating and air conditioning is actually the most common cause for an insurance claim, according to an analysis of claims data from the AARP® Homeowners Insurance Program from The Hartford.* Wind damage, which includes fallen trees and damage to siding, gutters, awnings, and fences, for example, is the second most common cause for a claim. A notable percentage of those surveyed already know what it's like to have damage to their own home, including: Water leak from a roof (27 percent)

Water leak from a hot water heater or pipes in their home (21 percent)

Weather or natural events (17 percent)

Insect, rodent or pest damage (11 percent) Despite the fact that many homeowners have personally experienced a water leak, only 16 percent of homeowners 50+ surveyed think the consequences of a water leak would be extremely serious. "Technologies that make the home smarter overall are becoming more available, less expensive and ever easier to use," said Dr. Joseph Coughlin, director of the MIT (News - Alert) AgeLab. "Homeowners of all ages may benefit from technologies that alert them to home maintenance problems at the stage where the solution is a quick trip to the hardware store or appointment for a service call, and not at the stage where extensive damage has already been done." Only 1 percent of homeowners surveyed owned a smart water shut off valve and only 3 percent owned a water and/or mold monitoring system. However, when asked which technologies would be most beneficial for home maintenance, smart water shut off valves and water and/or mold monitoring systems topped the list. "We know we should plan for college tuition, retirement and healthcare as we move into mid- and later life, but it is equally important to take steps to maintain our homes. A small drip may seem minor but it could ultimately result in bigger water or mold problems," Olshevski said. "This new research reinforces the need for more education and support for homeowners, which is why we are producing home maintenance resources, and developing a new program with the AARP Foundation." AARP Foundation Sponsorship To help older homeowners safely remain in their homes for their lifetime, The Hartford is expanding its longstanding collaboration with AARP Foundation with a $1 million commitment over three years. Together, The Hartford and AARP Foundation will develop an innovative program to address key home maintenance elements that are crucial to ensuring safe living environments delivering peace of mind for mature homeowners and their families regardless of income or financial ability. This program will stress the importance of home maintenance and provide tools to help older homeowners financially plan for and complete the work that is needed on their homes. "About 90 percent of people over 65 would prefer to stay in their own homes as they get older," said Lisa Marsh Ryerson, president of AARP Foundation. "This expansion of our collaboration with The Hartford will enable us to develop solutions that help older homeowners safely remain in their homes, and in their communities, for as long as possible." Tips for Home Maintenance When tackling home maintenance, The Hartford recommends that mature homeowners: Download "Keeping Your Home At Its Best: A Guide to Home Maintenance for A Lifetime," which offers homeowners tips and information about staying on top of home maintenance tasks, working with service providers and which smart home technologies to consider.

