|
|[April 04, 2018]
|
New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance
When it comes to maintaining a home, many homeowners age 50+ are putting
off repairs, according to new research from The
Hartford and the MIT
AgeLab. About half of all mature homeowners surveyed (49 percent)
said they have home maintenance tasks that could or should be done.
Interestingly, 60 percent of homeowners age 50-69 reported that they
have work that needs to be completed compared to only 37 percent of
homeowners age 70 and older.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005604/en/
The survey also found that home maintenance has become more difficult
over time for homeowners 50+, especially among those age 70 and older.
Fifty-two percent of those age 70 and older say that their health makes
it hard for them to do home maintenance or repairs.
"Taking care of preventative home maintenance can be challenging at any
age, especially during mid-life when homeowners may have competing
demands for their time and money, and in later life as we may experience
physical changes," said Jodi Olshevski, gerontologist and executive
director of The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence®.
"Understanding what needs to be done and preparing ahead of time can
help prevent bigger problems down the road that may result in
significant damage and stress for homeowners and their families."
The top reasons for having incomplete home maintenance tasks include:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reasons
|
|
|
Overall
|
|
|
Age 50-69
|
|
|
Age 70+
|
They aren't much of a problem right now
|
|
|
43 percent
|
|
|
41 percent
|
|
|
47 percent
|
I can't afford to do them right now
|
|
|
18 percent
|
|
|
21 percent
|
|
|
14 percent
|
I don't have time to fix them myself right now
|
|
|
11 percent
|
|
|
16 percent
|
|
|
3 percent
Experience with Home Damage - Fire, Water, Weather and Pests
Many mature homeowners (59 percent) believe the consequences of a home
fire would be extremely serious, but fire is not the only damaging risk
to a family's home. Water, weather and pests can also cause significant
harm. Water damage from plumbing, heating and air conditioning is
actually the most common cause for an insurance claim, according to an
analysis of claims data from the AARP® Homeowners Insurance
Program from The Hartford.* Wind damage, which includes fallen trees and
damage to siding, gutters, awnings, and fences, for example, is the
second most common cause for a claim.
A notable percentage of those surveyed already know what it's like to
have damage to their own home, including:
-
Water leak from a roof (27 percent)
-
Water leak from a hot water heater or pipes in their home (21 percent)
-
Weather or natural events (17 percent)
-
Insect, rodent or pest damage (11 percent)
Despite the fact that many homeowners have personally experienced a
water leak, only 16 percent of homeowners 50+ surveyed think the
consequences of a water leak would be extremely serious.
"Technologies that make the home smarter overall are becoming more
available, less expensive and ever easier to use," said Dr. Joseph
Coughlin, director of the MIT (News - Alert) AgeLab. "Homeowners of all ages may
benefit from technologies that alert them to home maintenance problems
at the stage where the solution is a quick trip to the hardware store or
appointment for a service call, and not at the stage where extensive
damage has already been done."
Only 1 percent of homeowners surveyed owned a smart water shut off valve
and only 3 percent owned a water and/or mold monitoring system. However,
when asked which technologies would be most beneficial for home
maintenance, smart water shut off valves and water and/or mold
monitoring systems topped the list.
"We know we should plan for college tuition, retirement and healthcare
as we move into mid- and later life, but it is equally important to take
steps to maintain our homes. A small drip may seem minor but it could
ultimately result in bigger water or mold problems," Olshevski said.
"This new research reinforces the need for more education and support
for homeowners, which is why we are producing home
maintenance resources, and developing a new program with the AARP
Foundation."
AARP Foundation Sponsorship
To help older homeowners safely remain in their homes for their
lifetime, The Hartford is expanding its longstanding collaboration with
AARP Foundation with a $1 million commitment over three years. Together,
The Hartford and AARP Foundation will develop an innovative program to
address key home maintenance elements that are crucial to ensuring safe
living environments delivering peace of mind for mature homeowners and
their families regardless of income or financial ability. This program
will stress the importance of home maintenance and provide tools to help
older homeowners financially plan for and complete the work that is
needed on their homes.
"About 90 percent of people over 65 would prefer to stay in their own
homes as they get older," said Lisa Marsh Ryerson, president of AARP
Foundation. "This expansion of our collaboration with The Hartford will
enable us to develop solutions that help older homeowners safely remain
in their homes, and in their communities, for as long as possible."
Tips for Home Maintenance
When tackling home maintenance, The Hartford recommends that mature
homeowners:
As the exclusive national provider of auto and home insurance for AARP
members since 1984, The Hartford is committed to research and programs
that help protect Americans age 50 and older. This recent study builds
on many years of research by The
Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence focused on empowering
50+ homeowners to maintain their safety, independence and well-being.
Methodology
The Hartford and the MIT AgeLab conducted focus groups with sixty
homeowners age 50+ in Phoenix, Arizona, and Boston, Massachusetts,
during June 2017. The MIT AgeLab also fielded a consumer survey with
1,022 homeowners age 50+ between September 11 and 18, 2017, using
Qualtrics. Using a 95 percent level of confidence, the margin of error
is +/- 5 percent. Additionally, nine homeowners over the age of 50 were
interviewed in September and October 2017.
About The Hartford
The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group
benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The
Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability
practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its
financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com.
Follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR.
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates
through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is
headquartered in Hartford, Conn. For additional details, please read The
Hartford's legal notice.
About The Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence
The
Hartford Center for Mature Market Excellence creates innovative
business solutions for the mature market. Staffed by gerontologists, the
center is uniquely positioned to apply knowledge of aging to develop
one-of-a-kind products and services for The Hartford's customers, and
specialized training for The Hartford's employees. The center conducts
original research in partnership with academic institutions and produces
public education programs on safety, mobility and independence. The
Hartford has had this in-house expertise since 1984, guiding The
Hartford to unparalleled success in understanding and serving the mature
market. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheHartfordCMME.
About the MIT AgeLab
The MIT AgeLab is a multidisciplinary research program that works with
business, government, and NGOs to improve the quality of life of older
people and those who care for them. The AgeLab applies consumer-centered
systems thinking to understand the challenges and opportunities of
longevity and emerging generational lifestyles to catalyze innovation.
For more information go to agelab.mit.edu,
or follow the AgeLab on Twitter @JosephCoughlin.
About the AARP Foundation
AARP Foundation works to end
senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic
opportunity and social connectedness. As AARP's charitable affiliate, we
serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Bolstered by vigorous legal
advocacy, we spark bold, innovative solutions that foster resilience,
strengthen communities and restore hope.
HIG-P
* Based on an analysis of claims data from the AARP® Homeowners
Insurance Program from The Hartford, excluding catastrophes, between
2015 and 2017.
Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking
statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ
materially. Investors should consider the important risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important
risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2017 Annual
Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the
other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We
assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date
issued.
From time to time, The Hartford may use its website to disseminate
material company information. Financial and other important information
regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our
website at https://ir.thehartford.com.
In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other
information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by
visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://ir.thehartford.com.
AARP and its affiliates are not insurers. Paid (News - Alert) endorsement. The Hartford
pays royalty fees to AARP for the use of its intellectual property.
These fees are used for the general purposes of AARP. AARP membership is
required for Program eligibility in most states.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005604/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]