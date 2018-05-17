|
|[April 04, 2018]
New Publication Highlights Significant Impact of DecisionDx-Melanoma Prognostic Test on Clinical Management of Patients with Melanoma
Castle Biosciences, Inc., a provider of molecular diagnostics to improve
cancer treatment decisions, today announced the publication of a
prospective, multicenter clinical impact study that found the DecisionDx®-Melanoma
test results were used to inform risk-appropriate changes in one out of
every two patients tested, while remaining within the context of
established practice guidelines. The paper was recently published in the
peer-reviewed journal SKIN The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine.
National management guidelines recognize that a melanoma patient's
individual risk of recurrence should drive management decisions.
However, patients who have been managed as low risk after having been
classified as Stage I or II by clinicopathologic staging factors alone
contribute to a majority of recurrences and deaths from those patients
initially diagnosed with Stage I, II or III melanoma. Thus there is a
clinically important need to identify biologically aggressive melanoma
tumors.
Key Study Findings:
-
Results showed that the DecisionDx-Melanoma test was a significant
factor in guiding patient management decisions, with 49% of patients
tested experiencing a change in clinical management recommendations
after receipt of the test's results (p<0.001).
-
Class 1 patients showed a 36% (66 of 181) post-test change in
management plans, while 85% (56 of 66) of Class 2 patients had a
change following the DecisionDx-Melanoma test.
-
Overall 79% of management changes were assessed to be in a
risk-appropriate direction based on test result. Ninety-one percent of
decreases in care were documented for low-risk (Class 1) patients, and
72% of increases in care provided for high-risk (Class 2) patients.
-
The most clinically significant change observed in the study was the
increase in imaging surveillance intensity (more frequent or more
sensitive modality) for 64% of patients who received a Class 2 result
(p<0.001).
"The study prospectively demonstrated that physicians use the
DecisionDx-Melanoma test results to guide risk-appropriate changes in
clinical management that match the biological risk of the melanoma
tumors," said study co-author Larry D. Dillon, MD, Surgical Oncology and
General Surgery, Colorado Springs, CO. "Importantly, these management
changes are aligned with guideline recommendations to direct more
frequent and intense surveillance to high-risk patients."
Study Background:
This multicenter, prospective study was designed to assess the clinical
impact of adding the DcisionDx-Melanoma prognostic test result to
traditional staging factors. Physicians examined patients to assess
clinical features of the primary melanoma. All patients also underwent
the DecisionDx-Melanoma gene expression profile (GEP) test. Before test
results were received, physicians' management recommendations were
collected, including frequency of clinical visits, laboratory tests,
imaging, adjuvant treatment discussion, plans for referral to surgical
or medical oncology and sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB).
After receipt of the GEP test result, physicians' management
recommendations were again collected to assess clinical impact of the
test result added to traditional clinicopathologic risk factors. Changes
between pre- and post-test plans were categorized as an increase,
decrease or no change in care.
The study included 247 patients from 16 dermatology, medical oncology or
surgical oncology centers who were clinical Stage I or II at time of
enrollment. The patient cohort had a median age of 63 years, median
Breslow thickness of 1.1 mm and the majority were not ulcerated. Among
the 167 patients who also underwent an SLNB, 11% had a positive sentinel
lymph node.
The publication may be accessed on the journal's website at: https://jofskin.org/index.php/skin/article/view/320
About DecisionDx-Melanoma
The DecisionDx-Melanoma test uses tumor biology to predict individual
risk of melanoma recurrence and sentinel lymph node positivity
independent of traditional factors. Using tissue from the primary
melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has
been validated in three multi-center studies that have included 690
patients and have demonstrated consistent results. Performance has also
been confirmed in four prospective studies including 702 patients. The
consistent high performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies,
which combined have included over 1300 patients, provides confidence in
disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test
results. Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity
has also been validated in two prospective multicenter studies that
included over 1400 patients. Clinical impact has been demonstrated in
multi-center and single-center studies showing that test results impact
clinical management decisions for one of every two patients tested. More
information about the test and disease can be found at www.SkinMelanoma.com.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to
helping patients and their physicians make the best possible decisions
about their treatment and follow up care based on the individual
molecular signature of their tumor. The Company currently offers tests
for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma; www.SkinMelanoma.com)
and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME
and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com),
with development programs in other underserved cancers. Castle
Biosciences is based in Friendswood, TX (Houston), and has laboratory
operations in Phoenix, AZ. More information can be found at www.CastleBiosciences.com.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq
are the trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc. Any other trademarks are
the property of their respective owners.
