|[April 03, 2018]
New Study De-mystifies The Urban Legend That We Are More Likely to Cry When We Watch a Movie on a Plane
With spring travel in full swing, PatientsLikeMe
has published results of the first scientific study to explore whether
we are more likely to cry watching a movie on a plane than on the
ground. The pseudo-phenomenon is often reported by celebrities and the
media and is sometimes called altitude-adjusted lachrymosity syndrome
(AALS).
The "No
Tears in Heaven" study, published today in the scientific journal PeerJ,
shows that frequent fliers aren't always frequent criers. In a survey of
1,084 people living in the U.S., one in four respondents reported crying
while watching movies in flight vs. 22 percent who watched movies on the
ground, a non-statistical difference. The data also showed that:
-
The most likely contributo to crying behavior isn't altitude, mild
hypoxia or alcohol, but the type of movie people chose to watch.
People watch more dramas and family films on planes and more action
movies on the ground, and on the plane, dramas provoke the most tears.
-
About 43 percent of flyers who watched a drama cried, compared to 30
percent of flyers who cried watching animated or family features, 25
percent who cried watching action, fantasy or sci-fi films and 14
percent who cried watching comedies, including romantic comedies.
-
The top five dramatic films that made people cry were, in order: "The
Zookeeper's Wife" (100 percent of those polled who watched the movie
cried); "Okja" (90 percent cried); "Lion" (65 percent cried); "La La
Land" (59 percent cried) and "Moana" (42 percent cried).
-
People reporting AALS are also most likely experiencing "dramatically
heightened exposure," binge watching more films on a plane in a week
than they would in a year at home or in a theatre.
-
Gender played a part. While the study found females are more likely to
cry than males, researchers suggest this has more to do with
socialization to certain film choices, and the idea that men are less
likely to accurately self-report instances of crying.
The patient network has long studied the broader human experience of
those living with medical conditions, and has published research about
uncontrollable emotional outbursts in various medical conditions. The
study about crying on planes kicked off after Vice President of
Innovation Paul Wicks, a frequent flier, was on a flight back from an
ALS conference and found himself weeping while watching "Selma."
"Although I was studying this uncontrollable emotional expression in
people with a medical condition, I thought maybe lots of healthy people
might have uncontrollable, unexplained outburst of crying in certain
settings too," said Wicks. "The results debunk the myth, but also
underscore something we're always telling our members: check your
assumptions with real data."
