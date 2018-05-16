|
|[April 03, 2018]
|
New Sidekicks™ Program Designed to Build Positive Connections for People with Parkinson's and Youth through Intergenerational Storysharing
The Davis Phinney Foundation and Lundbeck, in collaboration with leading
Parkinson's organizations, today announced they are kicking off
Parkinson's Awareness Month with the launch of Sidekicks™, a new program
that brings together people with Parkinson's disease and school-aged
youth to share their stories in fun and creative ways. Sidekicks is
designed to help people with Parkinson's share their experiences while
fostering positive, meaningful connections with youth. Sidekicks
collaborating partners include the American Parkinson Disease
Association, Parkinson's Foundation and The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's Research.
"We're thrilled to launch Sidekicks with our partners as a new way to
help people with Parkinson's live well today," said Polly Dawkins,
executive director of the Davis Phinney Foundation. "This program
harnesses the power of intergenerational relationships while capturing
the life stories of people with Parkinson's in a creative and unexpected
way."
During four highly interactive sessions, Sidekicks participants will
work together to create projects like handprint art, imaginative
ideascapes, and rock art that will allow them to express themselves and
gain insights into one another's experiences. The program kicks off in
April 2018 for Parkinson's Awareness Month in Chicago, Denver and Tampa
and will expand to up to seven additional U.S. cities in fall 2018.
"We strive to inspire progress in Parkinson's through partnerships and
programs that make a difference in the community," said Lorena Di Carlo,
vice president and general manager, Neurology, at Lundbeck. "There is a
common feeling of isolation among people with Parkinson's, and
intergenerational programs like Sidekicks can help inspire positivity in
living with Parkinson's while creating greater understanding for youth
of what it's like to live with this condition."
Voluntary surveys will be given to participants before and after the
program to evaluate its benefits. For participating adults with
Parkinson's, the optional surveys will assess the program's impact on
their feelings of social connection, self-esteem and feelings of
isolation. For participating youth, surveys will assess the program's
ability to enhance their knowledge of Parkinson's; positively shift
their attitudes towards people with Parkinson's; and help them learn
ways to practice a positive mindset, despite challenges.
To learn more, visit ParkinsonsSidekicks.com
and join the Parkinson's Sidekicks Facebook (News - Alert) community at www.facebook.com/ParkinsonsSidekicks.
About Parkinson's
Approximately 50,000 Americans each year are diagnosed with Parkinson's,
a long-term and progressive brain disease associated with a loss of
dopamine-producing nerve cells (neurons) deep inside the brain. Dopamine
is a chemical messenger responsible for transmitting signals in the
brain to produce smooth and purposeful movement, and the loss of
dopamine can cause impaired movement. The average age of onset for
Parkinson's is 60 years, and the incidence rises with age; however, it
is estimated up to 10 percent of people with Parkinson's have
early-onset disease that begins before age 50.1
Parkinson's is classified as a movement disorder, and the four main
symptoms are tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia and postural instability.1
While the effects of Parkinson's on movement are often the most visible
symptoms, non-motor features of Parkinson's,
like emotional and cognitive challenges, can significantly affect
health-related quality of life.2
About Davis Phinney Foundation
The Davis Phinney Foundation was created in 2004 by Olympic medalist and
retired professional cyclist, Davis Phinney, to help people with
Parkinson's live well today. As a national leader of quality of life
research, the organization's singular focus is to provide programs and
resources that offer inspiration, information and tools that enable
people living with Parkinson's to take action that can immediately
improve their quality of life. Through The Victory Summit®
event series, Every Victory Counts® manual, Ambassador
program, extensive online content and now Sidekicks™, the organization
impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals each year. For more
information, visit www.davisphinneyfoundation.org.
About Lundbeck
Lundbeck is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in psychiatric
and neurological disorders. For more than 70 years, we have been at the
forefront of research within neuroscience. Our key areas of focus are
Alzheimer's disease, depression, Parkinson's disease and schizophrenia.
An estimated 700 million people worldwide are living with psychiatric
and neurological disorders and far too many suffer due to inadequate
treatment, discrimination, a reduced number of working days, early
retirement and other unnecessary consequences. Every day, we strive for
improved treatment and a better life for people living with psychiatric
and neurological disorders - we call this Progress in Mind.
Our approximately 5,000 employees in 55 countries are engaged in the
entire value chain throughout research, development, manufacturing,
marketing and sales. Our pipeline consists of several late-stage
development programs and our products are available in more than 100
countries. We have production facilities in Denmark, France and Italy.
Lundbeck generated revenue of DKK 17.2 billion in 2017 (EUR 2.3 billion;
USD 2.6 billion).
In the U.S., Lundbeck employs more than 800 people focused solely on
accelerating therapies for brain disorders. With a special commitment to
the lives of patients, families and caregivers, Lundbeck U.S. actively
engages in hundreds of initiatives each year that support our patient
communities. For additional information, visit www.lundbeckus.com
and connect on Twitter (News - Alert) at @LundbeckUS.
