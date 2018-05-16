|
|[April 03, 2018]
|
New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology
Nordson
EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN),
the world's leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer,
introduces the xQR41V Series needle valve. The valve features a 60%
smaller form factor than standard valves, an exchangeable, modular
design for greater customization and process control, and a
patent-pending Quick Release (QR) clasp to replace wetted parts in
seconds. The new valve expands manufacturing opportunities for multiple
applications and industries, especially those related to electronics,
automotive, medical, and general industry.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403005094/en/
Use Nordson EFD's new xQR41V needle valve to dispense exact, repeatable amounts of UV-cure adhesives to bond components in medical applications. (Photo: Business Wire).
With a smaller profile of 64 mm length x 23.7 mm diameter (2.50" x
0.93"), operators can mount several xQR41V
needle valves close together for greater output per batch. Ideal for
automated assembly processes, the smaller form factor makes it easier to
dispense in tight spaces and at more complex angles. It also results in
a smaller wetted path, resulting in less retained fluid volume, which
minimizes fluid waste.
The design of the xQR41V makes it suitable for use with all Nordson
EFD dispensing tips, including general purpose and SmoothFlow™
tapered tips. Its modularity allows it to be configured with a BackPack™
valve actuator or low-profile mounting block and 90° or straight
fluid inlet fittings so operators can adjust the valve to meet different
application requirements. The BackPack actuator allows high-speed cycle
rates exceeding 60-80Hz. Modular parts are available pre-installed on
new valves or can be ordered separately to retrofit onto existing valves.
"A lot of thought and consideration went into the design of the xQR41V
needle valve," said Claude Bergeron, product line manager - valves,
Nordson EFD. "It was designed to deliver the exceptional accuracy and
repeatability an EFD dispense valve is known for, as well as versatility
to use with a wide range of fluid viscosities and application
requirements."
Combined with a 60% smaller size and the QR clasp, which reduces
downtime for maintenance to less
than two minutes, the xQR41V is the next generation of precision
dispensing technology.
For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com/xQR41V,
facebook.com/NordsonEFD, or
linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd,
email at info@nordsonefd.com,
or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.
About Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision
fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and
automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same
amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part,
every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide
variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower
their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include
high-quality syringe
barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component
materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and
connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and
industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of
specialty solder
pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics
industry.
About Nordson Corporation
Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and
systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings,
polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing
and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products
are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global
sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable,
consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging,
nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation,
building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing.
Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has
operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson
on the web at nordson.com,
twitter.com/Nordson_Corp
or facebook.com/nordson.
