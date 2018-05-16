|
|[April 02, 2018]
New Enhancements for Leasing and Managing Short Codes for Consumer Engagement
Mobile marketers who use Short Codes to extend the power of their
consumer engagement campaigns will now enjoy new features that simplify
how codes are leased and managed. Announced today by CTIA (News - Alert), who manages
the country's Short Code initiative, and iconectiv, the Short Code
Registry administrator, the new functionality will be detailed during a
titled Short Code Registry: New Features - Simplifying and Creating a
Better Leasing Experience on April 5 at 2 p.m. ET.
The most universally trusted mobile messaging option, Short Codes are
five- and six-digit numbers used to securely reach consumers via SMS
text messaging. Short Codes are supported by almost all wireless
carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile (News - Alert) and Sprint, in addition to
application providers, content providers and aggregators.
Short Codes are widely used by marketers to enable consumers to
immediately respond and interact with a brand or product. Companies,
government agencies, charities and educational institutions use them to
reach targeted audiences for a broad range of mobile alerts. They are
also used to send banking fraud alerts, appointment reminders, coupons
and customer service interactions.
"Short Codes help those who want to engage via mobile, take full
advantage of the most popular and ubiquitous feature across all smart
phones today - text messaging - and is an incredibly effective tool for
maintaining long-term engagement with consumers," said Alex Berry,
Executive Vice President of Information Solutions Business Unit,
iconectiv (News - Alert). "We've added new features that enhance the usability and
flexibility of the registy and provide optimum productivity and value
to those who use Short Codes for their mobile outreach efforts."
The Short Code Registry maintains a single database of available,
reserved and registered codes. Marketers interested in learning more
about how to enhance their campaigns with Short Codes should visit USShortCodes.com.
About CTIA
CTIA® (www.ctia.org)
represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies
throughout the mobile ecosystem that enable Americans to lead a 21st
century connected life. The association's members include wireless
carriers, device manufacturers, suppliers as well as apps and content
companies. CTIA vigorously advocates at all levels of government for
policies that foster continued wireless innovation and investment. The
association also coordinates the industry's voluntary best practices,
hosts educational events that promote the wireless industry and
co-produces the industry's leading wireless tradeshow. CTIA was founded
in 1984 and is based in Washington, D.C.
About iconectiv
At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability
to access and exchange information is simple, secure and seamless. As
the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than
30 years, our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of
networks, devices, and applications for more than two billion people
every day. Working closely with private, government and non-governmental
organizations, iconectiv has intimate knowledge of the intricacies and
complexities of creating, operating and securing the telecommunications
infrastructure for service providers, governments and enterprises.
iconectiv provides network and operations management, numbering,
registry, messaging and fraud and identity solutions to more than 1,200
customers globally. A US-based company, Telcordia (News - Alert) Technologies, does
business as iconectiv. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.
