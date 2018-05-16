[April 02, 2018] New Enhancements for Leasing and Managing Short Codes for Consumer Engagement

Mobile marketers who use Short Codes to extend the power of their consumer engagement campaigns will now enjoy new features that simplify how codes are leased and managed. Announced today by CTIA (News - Alert) , who manages the country's Short Code initiative, and iconectiv, the Short Code Registry administrator, the new functionality will be detailed during a free webinar titled Short Code Registry: New Features - Simplifying and Creating a Better Leasing Experience on April 5 at 2 p.m. ET. The most universally trusted mobile messaging option, Short Codes are five- and six-digit numbers used to securely reach consumers via SMS text messaging. Short Codes are supported by almost all wireless carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile (News - Alert) and Sprint, in addition to application providers, content providers and aggregators. Short Codes are widely used by marketers to enable consumers to immediately respond and interact with a brand or product. Companies, government agencies, charities and educational institutions use them to reach targeted audiences for a broad range of mobile alerts. They are also used to send banking fraud alerts, appointment reminders, coupons and customer service interactions. "Short Codes help those who want to engage via mobile, take full advantage of the most popular and ubiquitous feature across all smart phones today - text messaging - and is an incredibly effective tool for maintaining long-term engagement with consumers," said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of Information Solutions Business Unit, iconectiv (News - Alert) . "We've added new features that enhance the usability and flexibility of the registy and provide optimum productivity and value to those who use Short Codes for their mobile outreach efforts." The Short Code Registry maintains a single database of available, reserved and registered codes. Marketers interested in learning more about how to enhance their campaigns with Short Codes should visit USShortCodes.com. [Suggested Tweet] Webinar: Simpler ways to lease & manage #ShortCodes for #SMS text marketing campaigns @iconectiv @CTIA

About CTIA CTIA® (www.ctia.org) represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies throughout the mobile ecosystem that enable Americans to lead a 21st century connected life. The association's members include wireless carriers, device manufacturers, suppliers as well as apps and content companies. CTIA vigorously advocates at all levels of government for policies that foster continued wireless innovation and investment. The association also coordinates the industry's voluntary best practices, hosts educational events that promote the wireless industry and co-produces the industry's leading wireless tradeshow. CTIA was founded in 1984 and is based in Washington, D.C. About iconectiv At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, secure and seamless. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices, and applications for more than two billion people every day. Working closely with private, government and non-governmental organizations, iconectiv has intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities of creating, operating and securing the telecommunications infrastructure for service providers, governments and enterprises. iconectiv provides network and operations management, numbering, registry, messaging and fraud and identity solutions to more than 1,200 customers globally. A US-based company, Telcordia (News - Alert) Technologies, does business as iconectiv. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005433/en/

