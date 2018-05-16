|
|[April 02, 2018]
|
New From intelliVOL; x2VOL+ Tracks and Verifies Community Service So Teens Can Submit Hours for College Admissions and Scholarship Applications
x2VOL
from intelliVOL - used by schools to track student volunteer hours and
community service - has released an individual membership version called x2VOL+
which is made for teens to manage their own volunteer hours for college
applications or scholarships. Individual membership means that youth and
students everywhere - even if their school doesn't have the
institutional version - can go to x2VOL.com to sign up for community
service and track their hours. They can also use their mobile device to
track hours and reflections about their service. Click
This news is significant because community service hours are
increasingly more important in the highly competitive college
application process. Service hours can help a student stand out and may
help them gain an edge at the colleges and universities they covet.
x2VOL+ levels the playing field for millions of students by giving them
a low-cost system to officially record and verify volunteerism. x2VOL+
will cost $12.00 per year for individuals.
"I believe the community service I did in high school helped me get into
UNT, which is the reason why I'm in my current position," said David
Chavez, a first-generation college student who graduated from the
University of Norh Texas in 2014. "My SAT and ACT scores were below the
school standards. The college admissions officer advised I was accepted
due to my extra-curricular activities like the service I did while I was
a teen."
In addition to releasing x2VOL+ for individuals, the company has also
launched an Official Service Transcript™ (OST) which is delivered
alongside GPA and SAT/ACT scores for applications. The OST is the only
official and verifiable service transcript recognized by colleges.
Students with individual memberships of x2VOL+ or at schools with the
institutional version x2VOL can order their service transcript at the
same time they order their SAT, ACT, or academic transcripts, which will
be sent directly to the college(s) they request.
Jill Stafford, principal of Lowery Freshman Center in Allen, Texas said,
"We know that colleges are looking for a more well-rounded individual
that has worked to provide service to the school and community
throughout their high school years. Keeping track of service hours is
always a stumbling block for many seniors as they apply for college. The
Official Service Transcript from x2VOL makes it easier to fill in the
information on an application and provide a verified record of all the
hours served. The Official Service Transcript provides a better picture
of each student on paper than a school transcript alone giving colleges
and universities more information to allow students to rise to the top
of the pile of applicants."
"We have reason to believe that someday soon, colleges will require the
Official Service Transcript on student applications just like they
require transcripts to verify grade point average and SAT scores," said
Michele Pitman, CEO and founder of intelliVOL. "We wanted to bring an
individual membership to the market now because more and more colleges
are looking for ways to get a clearer picture of a student's fit at
their school. It is vital that teens all over the country have the same
opportunity as teens who are at schools where x2VOL is already in place."
Teens and adults can sign up for x2VOL+ at http://trackservicehours.x2vol.com/learn-about-x2vol-plus
About intelliVOL
x2VOL by intelliVOL is an award-winning tracking and reporting
platform for student service hours used by private and public schools
and districts nationwide to customize service goals, centralize service
hours and provide diverse service opportunities. x2VOL provides students
with an online and mobile way to track and report service hours specific
to the goals of their school while engaging them with local non-profits.
Service records are authenticated and verified for each student and can
be attached to their college applications, scholarship applications or
resumes. x2VOL is the most widely used service tracking and reporting
platform in K-12 education with over 21 million approved service hours.
Learn more at x2VOL.com or
email info@intelliVOL.com.
