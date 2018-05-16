[April 02, 2018] New From intelliVOL; x2VOL+ Tracks and Verifies Community Service So Teens Can Submit Hours for College Admissions and Scholarship Applications

x2VOL from intelliVOL - used by schools to track student volunteer hours and community service - has released an individual membership version called x2VOL+ which is made for teens to manage their own volunteer hours for college applications or scholarships. Individual membership means that youth and students everywhere - even if their school doesn't have the institutional version - can go to x2VOL.com to sign up for community service and track their hours. They can also use their mobile device to track hours and reflections about their service. Click to Tweet. This news is significant because community service hours are increasingly more important in the highly competitive college application process. Service hours can help a student stand out and may help them gain an edge at the colleges and universities they covet. x2VOL+ levels the playing field for millions of students by giving them a low-cost system to officially record and verify volunteerism. x2VOL+ will cost $12.00 per year for individuals. "I believe the community service I did in high school helped me get into UNT, which is the reason why I'm in my current position," said David Chavez, a first-generation college student who graduated from the University of Norh Texas in 2014. "My SAT and ACT scores were below the school standards. The college admissions officer advised I was accepted due to my extra-curricular activities like the service I did while I was a teen." In addition to releasing x2VOL+ for individuals, the company has also launched an Official Service Transcript™ (OST) which is delivered alongside GPA and SAT/ACT scores for applications. The OST is the only official and verifiable service transcript recognized by colleges. Students with individual memberships of x2VOL+ or at schools with the institutional version x2VOL can order their service transcript at the same time they order their SAT, ACT, or academic transcripts, which will be sent directly to the college(s) they request. Jill Stafford, principal of Lowery Freshman Center in Allen, Texas said, "We know that colleges are looking for a more well-rounded individual that has worked to provide service to the school and community throughout their high school years. Keeping track of service hours is always a stumbling block for many seniors as they apply for college. The Official Service Transcript from x2VOL makes it easier to fill in the information on an application and provide a verified record of all the hours served. The Official Service Transcript provides a better picture of each student on paper than a school transcript alone giving colleges and universities more information to allow students to rise to the top of the pile of applicants."

"We have reason to believe that someday soon, colleges will require the Official Service Transcript on student applications just like they require transcripts to verify grade point average and SAT scores," said Michele Pitman, CEO and founder of intelliVOL. "We wanted to bring an individual membership to the market now because more and more colleges are looking for ways to get a clearer picture of a student's fit at their school. It is vital that teens all over the country have the same opportunity as teens who are at schools where x2VOL is already in place." Teens and adults can sign up for x2VOL+ at http://trackservicehours.x2vol.com/learn-about-x2vol-plus About intelliVOL x2VOL by intelliVOL is an award-winning tracking and reporting platform for student service hours used by private and public schools and districts nationwide to customize service goals, centralize service hours and provide diverse service opportunities. x2VOL provides students with an online and mobile way to track and report service hours specific to the goals of their school while engaging them with local non-profits. Service records are authenticated and verified for each student and can be attached to their college applications, scholarship applications or resumes. x2VOL is the most widely used service tracking and reporting platform in K-12 education with over 21 million approved service hours. Learn more at x2VOL.com or email info@intelliVOL.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180402005079/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]