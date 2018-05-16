[April 02, 2018] New Campus Suite Web Feature Helps Schools Improve Communication and Stay Legal

CINCINNATI, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its continuous commitment to help schools get more from their websites, Campus Suite has unveiled its new Approval Workflows feature to help school administrators better manage school website content, maintain ADA compliance and stay legal. The new feature is built into the Campus Suite content management system (CMS) dashboard. It equips schools to become more strategic in their web communication, and eliminates many of the bottlenecks preventing schools from keeping their website content up to date and accurate. Controlling communication to improve outcomes Approval workflows help schools better control their content by enabling site administrators to designate key individuals in the school to create web page drafts then submit them for approval to authorized staff members. School and district communications teams now have the ability to work in concert to control messaging. Web content can become more strategic and affect such things as parent engagement levels, which are proven to have a dramatic impact on student achievement and success. "This step eliminates the need for site administrators to do all the heavy lifting themselves, increasing productivity while involving those school staff members reponsible for the content," said Eric Fulkert, CEO of Campus Suite. Watch a short video of the Campus Suite Approval Workflows feature here. Empowering school content managers

"This new feature empowers those individuals closest to the content to help create it and manage it," said Fulkert. He explained it's not uncommon for schools districts to have thousands of web pages to manage. This can create time-wasting bottlenecks that compromise the content. Some schools have just one or two people managing everything. "When people and resources are stretched," said Fulkert, "it's difficult to keep up with all the content a district is responsible for conveying. That leaves the school exposed. "We've found that most every school has people with the knowledge and time to help and contribute to the website. Approval workflows help share the workload and keep the content fresh with a welcomed process, while protecting the school." Telling school stories accurately, legally This new feature helps prevent inaccurate and outdated information from getting published, keeps branding standards consistent, and serves as a safeguard to help schools meet legal privacy and ADA accessibility guidelines. From teacher websites to commonly used forms, directories, calendars and all the web content, an approval process built into the website is the safe way for schools to post web content. "The last thing schools want to be doing these days is posting an unapproved photo or content that's inaccessible to people with disabilities," said Fulkert. The Approval Workflow feature is the newest addition to the website content management system (CMS) offered by Campus Suite school communications cloud. Campus Suite provides ADA-compliant CMS, text and voice notification systems, and mobile apps to K-12 school districts, public, private and charter schools, and community and small colleges. CONTACT: Jay C. Cooper, 800-301-9285 ext. 3, 192545@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-campus-suite-web-feature-helps-schools-improve-communication-and-stay-legal-300622135.html SOURCE Campus Suite

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]