[March 30, 2018] New Apex Fund Partners, Brad Chun and Neil Fillary of Shuttle Fund, Hedges Against Macro Investment Risk

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apex Token Fund, the first cryptocurrency investment fund of funds, will be partnering with Brad Chun and Neil Fillary of Shuttle Fund. These investors have developed a digital asset investment strategy that prepares for the worst possible economic scenarios, making them valuable contributors to a fund of funds focused on diversification. As senior officials at Shuttle Fund, Chun and Fillary have hedged their money against the most serious macro-economic dangers. They identified flaws in the way that investors currently price these risks, and refined their strategy so that they would not fall victim to such flaws themselves. In this way, they used cryptocurrencies to prepare themselves for a financial meltdown or other economic catastrophe. Any investor with a strategy for surviving financial meltdowns is a valuable addition to a platform like Apex. The revolutionary cryptocurrency fund of funds seeks to invest in a broad array of companies that buy different assets and use unique strategies for investing in them. The goal is to amass a pool of investments that will remain profitable in virtually any market, limiting the risk to investors. Chun and Fillar will help Apex prepare for the very worst market, leaving virtually no gaps in its diversified investment strategy. Chun, Fillary, and the Shuttle Fund Founded in 2016, the Shuttle Fund focuses on buying digital and meta assets so as to hedge themselves against systemic risks in the modern global economy. Chun serves as the fund's CIO, while Fillary is the CEO. They and the rest of their team recognized that fiscal mismanagement, monetary policy, and other factors were causing investors to assess and price systemic risks incorrectly. As a result, few funds are prepared to weather a financial meltdown, meaning there will be catastrophic consequences the next time one happens.

By buying digital and meta assets, Chun and Fillary hope to insulate themselves against even the most serious financial disasters. Such assets tend not to be as closely linked to the broader economy as other kinds of investments. Their value may stay stable or even go up, then, even as stocks and bonds are crashing. By choosing their digital investments strategically, the Shuttle Fund team believes they can set themselves up to profit even when other investors are losing money left and right. Advantages for Apex As a fund of funds, Apex's strategy requires not only investing in a large number of digital asset funds, but making sure those funds use different strategies than one another. Because Chun and Fillary have taken the unique step of preparing specifically for a financial meltdown, they face different risks and upsides than other investors. By contributing their activities to the Apex pool, they can help the fund become vastly more diversified, and improve its chances of becoming a safer, more profitable way for investors to break into the cryptocurrency market. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-apex-fund-partners-brad-chun-and-neil-fillary-of-shuttle-fund-hedges-against-macro-investment-risk-300621859.html SOURCE Apex Token Fund

