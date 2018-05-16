[March 29, 2018] New Survey from Perfect365 Reveals 36% of Women Prefer to Purchase Cruelty-Free Beauty

Two new bills have recently been introduced that aim to bring an end to cosmetic testing on animals in Hawaii and California. Even though animal testing remains mostly unregulated with only a few states having passed laws against it, more and more consumers and beauty companies are shifting in favor of cruelty-free products. Perfect365®, the Webby-nominated, free makeup and beauty platform loved by celebrities and more than 100 million users, conducted a cruelty-free cosmetics survey with 15,000 women within the app platform. Data revealed that 36% of women surveyed said they only buy from cruelty-free beauty brands. Backed by Cruelty-Free International, the Hawaii Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, if implemented, would see an end to these practices dubbed "cruel and unnecessary" by January 2020. This would see Hawaii in agreement with other countries that have already prevented the sale of any cosmetics tested on animals. Therefore, Hawaii would ban the import of any cosmetics tested on animals, and local manufacturers within the region will be bound by a second bill. In the second bill, local companies will have to provide evidence of their findings and prove they are using alternative methods of testing that have been scientifically approved. This law has already been in place for over a decade in many areas including California, New Jersey and New York. In the last month, California has made the announcement that they now have a bill that mirrors the one from Hawaii. This effectively- if passed - will also make California a state with a total ban on animal cruelty in the form of testing cosmetics on animals. When asked if Perfect365 users were happy that California proposed a bill that would ban any beauty products that have been tested on animals, 46% answered yes. The survey went on to research how consumers make their buying choices. In this portion, 24% of women stated they were aware of and used PETA's official website to find information regarding brands that specifically use only cruelty-free manufacturing methods. When asked whether they would stop using a brand if it decided to start testing on animals, 43% were happy to confirm they would stop using those products. "Based on our recent user survey, data seems to suggest a large percentage of the younger generation of women are expressing concerns about the testing of beauty products on animals," says Cara Harbor, Perfect365 Director of Marketing. "While animal testing has remained mostly unregulated, this study shows it is something beauty brands will really need to think about moving forward to meet consumer demands." Perfect365 also asked users to name their favorite cruelty-free brands and, as a result has partnered with two cruelty-free brands chosen by its users, BlendSmart and PÜR The Complexion Authority ® . By selecting from a full range of PÜR products, users can try on three exclusive looks in the app: Bombshell, Socialite or Trendsetter. Users will also be able to find their perfect foundation shade quickly and easily as this collaboration will also feature PÜR's award-winning 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Foundation and it's NEW 4-in-1 Stick Foundation in the app's "Makeup Tools" section. The PÜR user experience also comes complete with a full range of makeup tutorials and inspirational looks. In addition, Perfect365 users can also try on one look from BlendSmart, which is the first rotating mechanical makeup brush that actually mimics the motion of makeup artists and reduces the time and talent needed for flawless coverage.

"Formulating products that are cruelty-free has been in our DNA since the brand's inception in 2002," said Tisha Thompson, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at PUR. "We take pride in trailblazing this trend and look forward to showing beauty lovers that they can enjoy incredible products without the harsh animal testing." As a device company with a compassionate business model, it was an easy decision to oppose animal testing. Our premium synthetic brush fibers are cruelty-free and align with our commitment to foster a positive, healthy and supportive work environment," explains Lori Machiorlette. About Perfect365 Perfect365 is one-of-a-kind because it uses advanced Face Detection technology that allows for the most accurate virtual makeup placement possible, both on photos and in live video. As a result, any makeup design looks realistic because the app knows exactly where eyeshadow should be applied, how to contour the cheekbones, where to place eyeliner, and now even where to apply lashes. With more than 200 one-tap makeup looks, over 20 customizable makeup and tweaking tools, Style it! clothing and accessory recommendations, hair styles, and step-by-step tutorials for recreating looks in real-life, Perfect365 has become the go-to app for selfie, makeup and fashion enthusiasts around the world. The app has become the makeup and entertainment industries' fully customizable digital platform, allowing users to try on looks from GSN's hit TV show Skin Wars, Universal's The Huntsman: Winter's War, and Sony's Pixels. Users also benefit from the app's "try before you buy and apply" digital makeup looks from top brands including celebrity makeup artist Susan Thompson's eponymous label, Michelle Phan's beauty box ipsy, Chella and the fast growing indie label Nudestix. As a part of its commitment to building a leading beauty platform for consumers and businesses, Perfect365 seeks to actively engage in partnerships with beauty brands, retailers and artists. For more information about product partnership opportunities, please contact bd@perfect365.com. For more information about makeup artist and indie brand partnership opportunities, please contact beautysquad-artists@perfect365.com. For more information on Perfect365, high-res images, and screenshots, please visit http://www.perfect365.com/press/. The app is available for iOS (iPhone, iPad) and Android (phone and tablet) devices. Follow @Perfect365 on Twitter (News - Alert) , @Perfect365_official on Instagram and at www.facebook.com/Perfect365 on Facebook (News - Alert) . © 2018 Perfect365, Inc. All rights reserved. Perfect365 is either registered trademark or trademark of Perfect365 Technology Company Ltd. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329006014/en/

