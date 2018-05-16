|
|[March 29, 2018]
|
New Pandemic Superbug Identified by Seattle Company ID Genomics
ID
Genomics (IDG), a Seattle-based Social
Purpose Corporation, announced the discovery of a nationwide
rise in the levels of a drug-resistant 'superbug' - Escherichia coli
strain ST1193.
"Our analysis is the first notification of E. coli ST1193's
pandemic rise in the last six years. We are witnessing a seven-fold
increase in its prevalence since 2011 and a 35 percent jump in its
spread in the past year in the USA alone," said Evgeni
Sokurenko, M.D., Ph.D., Founder of ID Genomics and Professor of
Microbiology at the University Of Washington School Of Medicine.
Joining forces with the University of Washington, ID Genomics applied
its proprietary technology, CLoNeT™,
to quickly sort disease-causing bacteria into 'crime families' by
identifying their genetic 'fingerprints' in a nationwide study. CLoNeT™
fingerprinting method detects when a 'crime family' of bacteria acquires
new 'weapons' and expands their use. "These results show that sorting
bacteria into 'crime families' with 'criminal records' has radical
implications, which allow us to pinpoint the emergence and spread of new
resistant bacteria," said Dr. Sokurenko.
"Each year in the U.S. alone, more than a million people become infected
with bacteria to which the prescribed antibiotic does not work, a trend
that is only worsening over time," said Kaveri Parker, Ph.D.,
President and CEO of IDG. "With our tools, we may be able to
proactively predict where in the country newly emerging resistant bugs
can be found, and help halt their spread."
This 2-year 'big-data' analytics effort examined 11,000 bacterial
strains isolated from patients with infectionsof blood, urinary,
bladder, or kidneys at 9 medical centers in four different cities, from
East to West coasts. Once the bacterial strains were fingerprinted by
IDG's technology, researchers determined the bugs' responses to 10
different antibiotics, and linked all this information to geographical
and historic data. By applying big-data tools, researchers discovered
the rise of E. coli ST1193, 100% of which are resistant to the
antibiotic Ciprofloxacin. Disturbingly, ST1193 already comprises up to a
third of the total bacterial resistance to this commonly used drug.
Ciprofloxacin is on the World Health Organization's list of Essential
Medicines, considered to be among the safest and most effective in
addressing healthcare needs. The superbug is also mostly resistant to
another popular antibiotic, Bactrim, as well as to tetracycline.
The study was presented this week at the Life Science Innovation
Northwest conference in Seattle and showed that ST1193's prevalence has
increased dramatically in the last few years. In contrast, the
proportion of other resistant strains in circulation has stayed the same
or even dropped. Previously, there have been only sporadic and
unconnected reports on isolation of E. coli ST1193 in China,
Korea, Norway and the U.S.
While this study focused on E. coli that cause blood and urinary
tract infections, it shows that IDG's methods may check the rise of
superbugs across other types of infections. This discovery has
tremendous implications in today's healthcare landscape, in which
routine clinical decisions are complicated by rising antibiotic
resistance.
"Surveillance efforts like these are critical to recognizing the
emergence of new superbugs and finding ways to stop their spread before
they become pandemics," said Dr. Lance Price of George
Washington University's Antibiotic Resistance Action Center in
Washington, D.C. "One of the best ways to slow the spread of
superbugs is to use antibiotics more carefully. Smart surveillance
approaches, such as the one used here, can help guide better selection
of antibiotics and reduce the fuel that drives the success of superbugs
like ST1193."
Studies like this one enable scientists to identify whether a known
bacterium is causing higher rates of disease across the U.S., or if a
new bacterial 'crime family' is acquiring more resistance. "Today,
scientists can readily access a gigantic amount of data. The challenge
is to reduce all that complexity and leverage it into discoveries that
benefit society. We are humbled to lead the wave of biotechnology that
never loses sight of its patients," said Dr. Sokurenko.
ID Genomics plans to continue developing its diagnostic platform through
the Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) regulatory pathway, and
eventually build a microbial surveillance network capable of monitoring
infectious bacteria globally. The Company recently received a Discovery
Award from the Longitude Prize, and is funded by a $3,000,000 NIH STTR
grant.
NOTE to editors: Additional information about this superbug
discovery can be found here
in addition to information about ID Genomics Executive team and more.
About ID Genomics
ID
Genomics is a Seattle-based health technology company that is
developing diagnostics to guide antibiotic selection at the
point-of-care. Its proprietary CLoNeT™
and BactNet™
DNA fingerprinting-based system leverages key discoveries in
microbiology and bacterial genomics to improve patient outcomes,
decrease healthcare costs, and ultimately reduce the spread of
antimicrobial resistance. Research has shown that ID Genomics'
technology gives healthcare providers information about essential
characteristics of the infecting bacteria, enabling them to accurately
match a bug with correct drugs in less than 30 minutes. This technology
is currently being in compliance with the Food and Drug Administration's
510(k) clearance pathway. More information is available online at www.idgenomics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005891/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]