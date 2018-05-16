[March 29, 2018] New IRI Report Reveals Key Indicators for Predicting Future Store Performance

Food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) retailers and manufacturers are constantly searching for new ways to achieve growth in a rapidly evolving shopping landscape. The best way to anticipate and adapt is to use today's shopper behavior to predict tomorrow's sales performance, according to a new IRI® Point of View, "Unspoken Shopper Behavior Predicts the Path to Growth." "Today's customer journeys are fragmented across digital and physical touchpoints, making it difficult for CPG companies and retailers to understand how to influence purchase decisions," said Fernando Salido, executive vice president of IRI Shopper Analytics. "Fortunately, just as technology has enabled new shopping experiences, it has also enabled new analytical opportunities for marketers and retailers. Data can be one of the most effective tools to drive growth, as long as the right data are used in the right way." In the report, IRI researchers identified two key indicators of future sales performance: Share of Wallet : Share of wallet is the ultimate growth performance indicator in a competitive marketplace, and predicts dollar market share 13 weeks in advance of actual results. Identifying and monitoring the drivers of share of wallet with the greatest impact by category allows marketers to make on-the-fly adjustments that strengthen current and future market performance.

: Share of wallet is the ultimate growth performance indicator in a competitive marketplace, and predicts dollar market share 13 weeks in advance of actual results. Identifying and monitoring the drivers of share of wallet with the greatest impact by category allows marketers to make on-the-fly adjustments that strengthen current and future market performance. Digital Consumer Sentiment: Insights from social media activity can be used to understand consumer mindset and influence future buying behaviors. Product mentions in blogs can lead to e-commerce sales growth and microblogs, and social media platforms, which are generally consumed on a mobile device, can drive brick-and-mortar activity. "Modern marketers and retailers are armed with data that can uncover what, when, where and why shoppers are buying, and even how these purchases make them feel," said Sridhar Pankanti, principal of IRI Shopper Analytics. "The key to using this data to gain a lasting competitive advantage is finding actionable insights and taking a proactive approach." IRI offers a three-part, insights-based strategy for CPG manufacturers and retailers to develop marketing strategies that drive sustained marketplace growth: Understand which shopperbehaviors are predictors of market performance: Shopper behavior matters. Retailers must invest to identify the behaviors and sentiments that activate their most important customers. These could be common behavioral measures, such as penetration and trips, or unique attitudinal measures, like consumer sentiments that are shared online. Monitor trends in shopper measures and associated shifts in retailer market performance: Invest in new technologies and platforms that enable rapid collection, cleaning and synthesizing of the vast and disparate data that is readily available. Constantly measure and monitor trends to identify emerging opportunities and threats. Understand how your banner is performing and keep a close eye on competitor performance. Taking your eye off the ball for even a moment may mean losing a multimillion-dollar opportunity to drive sales. Monitor leakage across brick-and-mortar and online outlets. Activate against the most effective shopper measures to drive market performance: Fight to protect and grow share of mind and share of wallet, particularly in categories that drive traffic and/or categories and attributes that appeal to the market's highest-value customers. Develop strategies to influence buy moments, by tapping into the power of blogs and microblogs, personalizing offers and rewarding brand loyalty. About the Report "Unspoken Shopper Behavior Predicts the Path to Growth" is a free report available from IRI. To download the report, visit: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/Publications/Shopper-Behavior-Predicts-the-Path-to-Growth.

About the IRI Partner Ecosystem IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading companies as 84.51°, Adobe (News - Alert) , The Boston Consulting Group, comScore, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Pinterest, Oracle, Research Now, Simulmedia, SPINS, Survey Sampling International, Univision, Viant and others. About IRI IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. A confluence of major external events - a change in consumer buying habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and personalized consumer activation - is leading to a seismic shift in drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005077/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]