|
|[March 29, 2018]
|
New IRI Report Reveals Key Indicators for Predicting Future Store Performance
Food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) retailers and manufacturers are
constantly searching for new ways to achieve growth in a rapidly
evolving shopping landscape. The best way to anticipate and adapt is to
use today's shopper behavior to predict tomorrow's sales performance,
according to a new IRI® Point of View, "Unspoken Shopper
Behavior Predicts the Path to Growth."
"Today's customer journeys are fragmented across digital and physical
touchpoints, making it difficult for CPG companies and retailers to
understand how to influence purchase decisions," said Fernando Salido,
executive vice president of IRI Shopper Analytics. "Fortunately, just as
technology has enabled new shopping experiences, it has also enabled new
analytical opportunities for marketers and retailers. Data can be one of
the most effective tools to drive growth, as long as the right data are
used in the right way."
In the report, IRI researchers identified two key indicators of future
sales performance:
-
Share of Wallet: Share of wallet is the ultimate growth
performance indicator in a competitive marketplace, and predicts
dollar market share 13 weeks in advance of actual results. Identifying
and monitoring the drivers of share of wallet with the greatest impact
by category allows marketers to make on-the-fly adjustments that
strengthen current and future market performance.
-
Digital Consumer Sentiment: Insights from social media activity
can be used to understand consumer mindset and influence future buying
behaviors. Product mentions in blogs can lead to e-commerce sales
growth and microblogs, and social media platforms, which are generally
consumed on a mobile device, can drive brick-and-mortar activity.
"Modern marketers and retailers are armed with data that can uncover
what, when, where and why shoppers are buying, and even how these
purchases make them feel," said Sridhar Pankanti, principal of IRI
Shopper Analytics. "The key to using this data to gain a lasting
competitive advantage is finding actionable insights and taking a
proactive approach."
IRI offers a three-part, insights-based strategy for CPG manufacturers
and retailers to develop marketing strategies that drive sustained
marketplace growth:
-
Understand which shopperbehaviors are predictors of market
performance: Shopper behavior matters. Retailers must invest to
identify the behaviors and sentiments that activate their most
important customers. These could be common behavioral measures, such
as penetration and trips, or unique attitudinal measures, like
consumer sentiments that are shared online.
-
Monitor trends in shopper measures and associated shifts in
retailer market performance: Invest in new technologies and
platforms that enable rapid collection, cleaning and synthesizing of
the vast and disparate data that is readily available. Constantly
measure and monitor trends to identify emerging opportunities and
threats. Understand how your banner is performing and keep a close eye
on competitor performance. Taking your eye off the ball for even a
moment may mean losing a multimillion-dollar opportunity to drive
sales. Monitor leakage across brick-and-mortar and online outlets.
-
Activate against the most effective shopper measures to drive
market performance: Fight to protect and grow share of mind and
share of wallet, particularly in categories that drive traffic and/or
categories and attributes that appeal to the market's highest-value
customers. Develop strategies to influence buy moments, by tapping
into the power of blogs and microblogs, personalizing offers and
rewarding brand loyalty.
About the Report
"Unspoken Shopper Behavior Predicts the Path to Growth" is a free report
available from IRI. To download the report, visit: https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/Publications/Shopper-Behavior-Predicts-the-Path-to-Growth.
About the IRI Partner Ecosystem
IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for
clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of
best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range
of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create
innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help
its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various
markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its
partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open
ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions
and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading
companies as 84.51°, Adobe (News - Alert), The Boston Consulting Group,
comScore, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk, Ipsos, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint,
Pinterest, Oracle, Research Now, Simulmedia, SPINS, Survey Sampling
International, Univision, Viant and others.
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses.
A confluence of major external events - a change in consumer buying
habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and
personalized consumer activation - is leading to a seismic shift in
drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of
purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an
on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the
personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients
around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant,
capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key
constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information,
visit www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005077/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]