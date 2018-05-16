|
|[March 29, 2018]
|
New ARC Research Reveals that Collaborative Robots are Gaining Traction in Manufacturing
New ARC Advisory Group research on the Collaborative
Robots Market reveals that collaborative robots, or "cobots,"
are gaining significant traction in manufacturing by providing a safe
and easy-to-program option to enable robots and human workers to work
side-by-side safely and efficiently in plants and factories.
"To get the full benefits from human-robot collaboration, manufacturers
must develop integrated strategies that combine data analytics, design
thinking, anthropological workflow design, and new partnership
ecosystems. Manufacturing and robotics are natural companions, and
single-arm robotic installations on a factory floor are very popular,"
says Rajkumar Paira, Senior Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and key author
of ARC's Collaborative
Robots Global Market Research 2017-2022 report.
An emerging market trend is intelligent robots with integrated vision
guidance and enhanced sensors that are more adaptable and IoT-enabled to
collaborate with human workers. There is also an increasing demand,
particularly among electronics manufacturers, for easy-to-use, low-cost
modular cobots to perform simple assembly tasks that do not require high
precision.
About the Collaborative Robots Research
This ARC research explores current market performance and related
technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers,
and provides five-year global forecasts for the collaborative robots
market. This new research is based on ARC's industry-leading market
research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and
proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes
competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by industry,
revenue category, product segmentation, application, and customers.
This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the
specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of
organizations. These include:
-
Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) - personalized spreadsheet
includes the current base year market data and five-year market
forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate
the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business
intelligence and generate custom reports.
-
Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF) - provides an
executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market
forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic
issues. The PDF is available with or without detailed charts.
For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go
to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.
