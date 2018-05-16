[March 29, 2018] New ARC Research Reveals that Collaborative Robots are Gaining Traction in Manufacturing

New ARC Advisory Group research on the Collaborative Robots Market reveals that collaborative robots, or "cobots," are gaining significant traction in manufacturing by providing a safe and easy-to-program option to enable robots and human workers to work side-by-side safely and efficiently in plants and factories. "To get the full benefits from human-robot collaboration, manufacturers must develop integrated strategies that combine data analytics, design thinking, anthropological workflow design, and new partnership ecosystems. Manufacturing and robotics are natural companions, and single-arm robotic installations on a factory floor are very popular," says Rajkumar Paira, Senior Analyst at ARC Advisory Group and key author of ARC's Collaborative Robots Global Market Research 2017-2022 report. An emerging market trend is intelligent robots with integrated vision guidance and enhanced sensors that are more adaptable and IoT-enabled to collaborate with human workers. There is also an increasing demand, particularly among electronics manufacturers, for easy-to-use, low-cost modular cobots to perform simple assembly tasks that do not require high precision. About the Collaborative Robots Research

This ARC research explores current market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts for the collaborative robots market. This new research is based on ARC's industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modeling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by industry, revenue category, product segmentation, application, and customers. This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include: Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) - personalized spreadsheet includes the current base year market data and five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.

(Excel) - personalized spreadsheet includes the current base year market data and five-year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports. Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF) - provides an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with or without detailed charts. For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005024/en/

