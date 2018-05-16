|
|[March 29, 2018]
|
New IDC Smart Home Device Tracker Forecasts Solid Growth for Connected Devices in Key Smart Home Categories
International Data Corporation (IDC)
today published results from its newest Tracker research program
covering the fast-growing market of Smart Home Devices. In this initial
publication, the Worldwide
Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker focuses on market sizing and
forecasting of IP-connected devices used in the home, inclusive of smart
speakers, digital media adapters, lighting, thermostats, and more. The
historical data is accompanied by a five-year forecast that offers
insight into upcoming trends and the ever-evolving market.
In 2017, 433.1 million smart home devices were shipped worldwide,
growing 27.6% from the previous year. Looking ahead, IDC anticipates a
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% as the market balloons to
939.7 million devices shipped in 2022. Within the smart home market, the
smart speaker category, which includes devices like the Amazon Echo and
Google Home, will remain the fastest growing category throughout the
forecast. Meanwhile, shipments for most other categories, with the
exception of video entertainment products, will experience a
double-digit CAGR during the same period.
"The smart home market is still in its infancy but we're already seeing
some significant changes in consumers' and vendors' approach," said Jitesh
Ubrani senior research analyst for IDC Mobile
Device Trackers. "There's less of a focus on having a central hub
and apps as the center of the interface as hardware makers race to
create interoperability with smart assistants like Alexa, Siri, or
Google Assistant. On the other hand, consumers, while still somewhat
hesitant to anthropomorphize smart assistants, are beginning to expect a
more natural user interface to the myriad of smart home devices."
"While it's still early days for the smart home market - and the wider
consumer IoT ecosystem in general - we expect to see considerable growth
over the next few years, especially as consumers become more aware of
and increasingly interact with smart assistant platforms like Amazon's
Alexa and Google Assistant," said Adam
Wright senior research analyst for IDC's Consumer
IoT Program. "Whether in the form of a
smart speaker or embedded in a thermostat, fridge, TV, or any other
device, smart assistants are quickly becoming the cornerstone of
consumer IoT by enhancing the accessibility, use, and functionality of
connected devices, which will noticeably boost adoption rates in the
near future."
Category Highlights
Video Entertainment devices, inclusive of smart TVs, digital
media adapters, and other IP-connected video devices, are forecast to
deliver a CAGR of 8.3% for unit shipments over the 2017-2022 forecast
period. These devices are also expected to capture around three quarters
of the dollar value of the entire smart home market as the average sale
price (ASP) for TVs will be among the highest. Leaders in the TV
category during 2017 were Samsung (News - Alert) and LG while category leaders for
digital media adapters during the same period were, in order, Amazon,
Google, and Roku.
Home Monitoring/Security is comprised of devices like connected
door locks, cameras, moisture sensors, door bells, and more. IDC expects
this will remain the second largest category in terms of unit shipments
through 2022 as products become easier to deploy in the home and will
not require consumers to have a "DIY attitude" to integrate these
products with their smart assistants and other devices.
Smart Speakers with built-in smart assistants have captured the
spotlight recently as major new brands like Apple (News - Alert) have entered the
market. In addition, Amazon and Google have been quick to respond by
offering additional models and price points through their first-party
speakers and by partnering with numerous other brands to bring Alexa- or
Google Assistant-enabled speakers. What remains to be seen is how long
the partners can survive since the sale of hardware stands to be the
smallest part of the overall revenue associated with this category.
Connected Lighting products, like those from Philips, GE, IKEA,
and others, have to some extent been the gateway for consumers to the
larger smart home market. With prices quickly dropping and bundling with
smart speakers as an entry level smart home solution, the lighting
category has a lot of future potential. IDC anticipates this category to
be worth more than $3.5 billion dollars by the end of 2022.
Thermostats, like the ones offered by Nest or Ecobee, are
expected to have a worldwide CAGR of 20.8% for unit shipments by 2022.
Despite the high growth, IDC expects it to be among the smallest
categories as most homes will have a single thermostat and a large part
of the world (e.g. Asia/Pacific and Middle East) does not use standalone
thermostats, relying instead on those built into air conditioners or
heating units.
Other smart home products like connected appliances, sprinkler
systems, and other smaller devices are expected to see shipments grow at
a CAGR of 18.2% from 2017-2022. Many of the analog counterparts, like
traditional appliances, have long replacement cycles and are expected to
have limited overall appeal within the future smart home.
|
|
|
|
|
Smart Home Devices by Category, 2017 and 2022 (Value in US$M)
|
|
|
|
Product Category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Value (US$M)
|
|
|
|
|
2022 Value (US$M*)
|
|
|
|
|
CAGR, 2017 - 2022*
|
|
Video Entertainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$133,091.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$201,063.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
Home Monitoring/Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4,271.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$12,136.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23%
|
|
|
|
Smart Speaker
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$4,401.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$17,431.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32%
|
|
|
|
Lighting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1,120.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$3,511.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26%
|
|
|
|
Thermostat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1,774.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$3,875.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$17,532.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$38,963.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$162,191.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$276,982.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
Source (News - Alert): IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, March 2018
|
|
|
* Note: Forecast Values
