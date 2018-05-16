[March 29, 2018] NEW Low-Priced, Low-Profile Linear LED Lights from Access Fixtures

WORCESTER, Mass., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the continued evolution of LED lighting, Access Fixtures is pleased to introduce a new, low-cost, low-profile LED linear light fixture. The EPTO Linear LED Light is lightweight and, at under 4" tall, offers a low-profile lighting solution for storefront windows, theater marquee lighting applications, as well as indoor and outdoor wall washing. Versatile mounting options allow customers to illuminate their spaces without drawing attention to the EPTO linear light fixture itself. A wide, 120-degree beam spread, and linear design makes EPTO ideal for wall-washing, sign lighting, and more. Available in 10, 21, 33, and 40-watt models, all powered by CREE LED chips, the EPTO LED linear light fixture provides 50,000 hours of life and emits a range of 935 to 3,742 light source lumens. When it comes to mounting your EPTO LED linear light fixture, customers can select a U-bracket or a linear mount. Whether positioned as an uplight, downlight, ceiling fixture, or wall fixture, the EPTO fixture can be angled and locked in place to achieve the desired lighting effect. The adjustable 1' wire mount option also allows the EPTO to become an LED replacement for ceiling-mounted T8 and T12 fixtures. "EPTO fixtures are designed to be easy to use in a wide range of applications," says Alex Guarco, of Access Fixtures. "From garages, to sign lighting, to wall-washing, to indoor/outdoor canopy lighting, EPTO works." The EPTO LED linear light fixture uses a bronze, extruded aluminum housing with an anodized aluminum reflector and tempered glass lens. Its color temperature options range from 3000K to 5000K, all of which provide a 70+ color rendering index (CRI).

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring luminaires with LED, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com. Media Contact:

