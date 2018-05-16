[March 29, 2018] New 5G wireless technology enables VEMOX to continue leading the Spanish OTT TV Everywhere segment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympusat continues to innovate the TV, media and OTT streaming space through VEMOX, the company's white-label OTT TV Everywhere solution. VEMOX, Olympusat's carrier-grade B2B platform developed for content operators in the U.S. and Latin America, offers cutting-edge technology and content, providing over up to 60+ Spanish-language linear networks and thousands of hours of on-demand content creating an unbeatable cost-effective turnkey solution. The apps' low OPEX-based platform and low per-subscriber fees, reduce upfront investment cost as it captures new broadband subscriptions, increases ARPU and adds new revenue streams. "Each new generation of wireless technology has brought faster, more reliable cellular and internet connections. As new ubiquitous 5G access become a reality in America in the coming months, it will increase access to high-speed mobile broadband, and drive innovation, local economic development and job growth. 5G will bring better access to entertainment everywhere, health and education, as well as new ecosystems for increase entrepreneurial inclusivity, in particular for the Hispanic Community," stated Tom Mohler CEO of Olympusat Holdings. Te live and on-demand content available on VEMOX comprises an array of top-rated multicultural programming from the U.S., Latin America and around the world, including award-winning movies, highly-acclaimed series, fan-favorite telenovelas, educational shows for kids, music videos, compelling reality, captivating documentaries and exclusive original productions. Featuring national and international programming, VEMOX targets the ever-growing Hispanic markets, providing a single comprehensive platform for linear channels and VOD that distributes content to thousands of screens on multiple devices. The platform's state-of-the-art programmatic advertising features enable content providers, marketers and advertisers the opportunity to add pre-roll ads through highly targeted online advertising. Also, VEMOX monitors the performance of each advertisement in real time and provides the technology to support real-time buying. VEMOX is currently available on leading streaming TV platforms and you can visit the booth #206 at the Mobile Carriers show 2018 in Las Vegas.

Olympusat aspires to become a leading vertically integrated Spanish content platform for increasing diversity, reach and scale. The company encompasses one of the largest multicultural independent television businesses in the U.S. with a growing film and television library, a world-class original content operation and an expanding global distribution footprint. For more information please visit Vemox.com Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

