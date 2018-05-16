|
New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, announced today momentum for its customers
and partners adopting and driving migrations to Amazon Web Services (News - Alert)
(AWS). Many of the world's largest and most disruptive businesses
running on AWS ensure their cloud investments by using New Relic,
including Constant Contact, DraftKings, Scripps Networks, Testo SE & Co.
KGaA, and more. The company's strong network of trusted partner advisors
are helping enable businesses adopting AWS by supporting speed, agility,
and confidence for their teams.
"As organizations face the imperative to move faster and modernize, New
Relic is dedicated to partnering closely with the teams who are leading
critical digital transformation and cloud adoption initiatives. New
Relic continues to drive innovations and support for AWS to help our
partners and customers instrument early and realize success on the
cloud," said Todd Osborne, VP of Alliances & Channels at New Relic.
New Relic Customer and Partner Success with AWS
-
"The combination of New Relic and AWS has enabled our engineering
teams to adopt a performance culture and take ownership of their code
through the build to deployment of their product. Working with a
common set of metrics, alerts and dashboards provided by New Relic,
our teams understand how their product is performing in real-time and
are able to manage any traffic spike from last minute contest entries
to sports fans globally checking on their scores," says Mark
DiAntonio, Head of Product, Media, DraftKings, Inc., the
innovative sports-tech and media entertainment platform changing the
way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes by
bringing fans closer to the game.
-
"Creating a strategic relationship with New Relic and getting the
platform's insights for customers deploying on AWS has drastically
improved our application monitoring capabilities to meet current and
future needs of our customers' increasingly sophisticated requirements
for modern cloud architectures. The New Relic capabilities provide the
opportunity to isolate the root cause of any problem we come across,
and will enable us to identify and fix issues much more quickly,"
said Steve Sell, Cloud Delivery Manager at KCOM, a leading UK IT
services provider.
-
"At Relus Cloud, we use New Relic to engage and empower our hundreds
of enterprise customers to envision their future with AWS. Without a
doubt New Relic makes our job easier by providing the key items of
information our teams need to deliver projects on time and under
budget, far exceeding customer expectations," said Matt Whitney, VP
of Sales at Relus Cloud, an Atlanta-based leader in IT consulting,
focused on cloud migration, DevOps, data and analytics, and managed
services.
New Relic Navigators Partner Program Momentum
New Relic recently announced new certified partners to its Navigators
Partner Program, including 2nd Watch, Claranet, KCOM, and Tata
Consultancy Services - all Premier
Consulting Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) - who have
joined the program alongside leaders such as Dedalus, Relus Cloud, and
Slalom. These Navigators partners are implementing the New Relic
Platform in their migration solutions practices so they can increase
visibility into migrations and move their customers faster and more
confidently on AWS.
The New Relic "Well Instrumened" Tour
As many of New Relic's customers are adopting AWS services, New Relic
today announces its upcoming "Well Instrumented" Tour, a 17-city global
roadshow, kicking off on April 4th in San Francisco, to coincide with
several of the AWS Summits around the world. The tour will aim to
deliver proven cloud adoption best practices on how to troubleshoot,
migrate to, and optimize on AWS. The tour brings together cloud experts
and practitioners, along with New Relic's cloud technology partners, for
a series of thought-leadership, workshops, networking, and certified
training programs.
New Relic's Continued Success with AWS
New Relic has continued to innovate and drive support for AWS with the
following accomplishments:
-
In February 2018, New Relic joined the AWS
Serverless Application Repository for its unique ability for users
to easily ingest Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS)
enhanced metrics and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) flow
logs. To learn more about this accomplishment, visit here.
-
As of March 2018, New Relic has a total of 28 generally available AWS
integrations, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon
Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon VPC, AWS Billing, Amazon API
Gateway, Amazon Redshift, and AWS Lambda.
-
New Relic has achieved the APN Competency Partner status in Mobile,
DevOps, and Migration.
-
In November of 2017, the New Relic Platform became generally available
in AWS
Marketplace.
Resources
-
To learn more about New Relic's performance monitoring capabilities
for AWS, visit here.
-
To learn more about the New Relic Navigators Partner Program-and apply
for membership-visit here.
-
As part of its APN Partner Webinar Series, AWS is hosting a webinar
featuring New Relic and fantasy sports platform DraftKings titled "A
DevOps Playbook at DraftKings Built with New Relic and AWS" on April
12, at 9 a.m. PT. To register for the webinar and learn more about
DraftKings DevOps story, visit here.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding New Relic's "Well Instrumented" Tour. The
achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking
statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations,
and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties,
assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's
actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further
information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other
results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is
included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time,
including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q for the quarterly period
ended December 31, 2017, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors"
and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and
Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by
visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
