New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, announced today momentum for its customers and partners adopting and driving migrations to Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS). Many of the world's largest and most disruptive businesses running on AWS ensure their cloud investments by using New Relic, including Constant Contact (News - Alert) , DraftKings, Scripps Networks, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, and more. The company's strong network of trusted partner advisors are helping enable businesses adopting AWS by supporting speed, agility, and confidence for their teams. "As organizations face the imperative to move faster and modernize, New Relic is dedicated to partnering closely with the teams who are leading critical digital transformation and cloud adoption initiatives. New Relic continues to drive innovations and support for AWS to help our partners and customers instrument early and realize success on the cloud," said Todd Osborne, VP of Alliances & Channels at New Relic. New Relic Customer and Partner Success with AWS "The combination of New Relic and AWS has enabled our engineering teams to adopt a performance culture and take ownership of their code through the build to deployment of their product. Working with a common set of metrics, alerts and dashboards provided by New Relic, our teams understand how their product is performing in real-time and are able to manage any traffic spike from last minute contest entries to sports fans globally checking on their scores," says Mark DiAntonio, Head of Product, Media, DraftKings, Inc. , the innovative sports-tech and media entertainment platform changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes by bringing fans closer to the game.

, the innovative sports-tech and media entertainment platform changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes by bringing fans closer to the game. "Creating a strategic relationship with New Relic and getting the platform's insights for customers deploying on AWS has drastically improved our application monitoring capabilities to meet current and future needs of our customers' increasingly sophisticated requirements for modern cloud architectures. The New Relic capabilities provide the opportunity to isolate the root cause of any problem we come across, and will enable us to identify and fix issues much more quickly," said Steve Sell, Cloud Delivery Manager at KCOM, a leading UK IT services provider.

a leading UK IT services provider. "At Relus Cloud, we use New Relic to engage and empower our hundreds of enterprise customers to envision their future with AWS. Without a doubt New Relic makes our job easier by providing the key items of information our teams need to deliver projects on time and under budget, far exceeding customer expectations," said Matt Whitney, VP of Sales at Relus Cloud, an Atlanta-based leader in IT consulting, focused on cloud migration, DevOps, data and analytics, and managed services. New Relic Navigators Partner Program Momentum (News - Alert) New Relic recently announced new certified partners to its Navigators Partner Program, including 2nd Watch, Claranet, KCOM, and Tata Consultancy Services - all Premier Consulting Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) - who have joined the program alongside leaders such as Dedalus, Relus Cloud, and Slalom. These Navigators partners are implementing the New Relic Platform in their migration solutions practices so they can increase visibility into migrations and move their customers faster and more confidently on AWS. The New Relic "Well Instrumened" Tour As many of New Relic's customers are adopting AWS services, New Relic today announces its upcoming "Well Instrumented" Tour, a 17-city global roadshow, kicking off on April 4th in San Francisco, to coincide with several of the AWS Summits around the world. The tour will aim to deliver proven cloud adoption best practices on how to troubleshoot, migrate to, and optimize on AWS. The tour brings together cloud experts and practitioners, along with New Relic's cloud technology partners, for a series of thought-leadership, workshops, networking, and certified training programs. New Relic's Continued Success with AWS

New Relic has continued to innovate and drive support for AWS with the following accomplishments: In February 2018, New Relic joined the AWS Serverless Application Repository for its unique ability for users to easily ingest Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) enhanced metrics and Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) flow logs. To learn more about this accomplishment, visit here.

As of March 2018, New Relic has a total of 28 generally available AWS integrations, including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon VPC, AWS Billing, Amazon API Gateway (News - Alert) , Amazon Redshift, and AWS Lambda.

New Relic has achieved the APN Competency Partner status in Mobile, DevOps, and Migration.

In November of 2017, the New Relic Platform became generally available in AWS Marketplace. Resources To learn more about New Relic's performance monitoring capabilities for AWS, visit here.

To learn more about the New Relic Navigators Partner Program-and apply for membership-visit here.

About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

