New CX Strategy White Papers, Webinar Now Available: Free Content Offers Tips on Building Effective Programs that Deliver Real ROI
Cloud-based customer
experience (CX) intelligence leader InMoment
has published several new, free resources designed to help CX
professionals create stronger initiatives, evolve existing programs, and
make an undeniable financial case for customer experience to executives
and other business leaders.
"Customer experience has received a lot of support in the past because
of the intuitive sense that treating customers well is good for
business," said Andrew Park, VP CX Strategy at InMoment. "The problem
with many organizations is that there's been a lack of business
discipline in implementing and running CX programs. Over the last year,
we've seen some large brands defund initiatives, and a number of CX pros
lose their jobs. It's absolutely essential that companies stop treating
CX as either a flavor-of-the-month or a magic wand and do the real work
of connecting it to the larger mission and objectives of the business.
Those organizations that deeply embed CX in these ways are the ones
realizing not only differentiation through customer experience, but the
significant bottom-line benefits that come along with that
differentiation."
All assets are free and available immediately for download. Descriptions
and links below:
WEBINAR: How to Avoid Becoming Roadkill on Your CX Journey
Recent CustomerThink research revealed that just 7% of CX initiatives
have created competitive differentiation. Only 23% have realized
tangible benefits. Add it up, and less than one-third of CX initiatives
can claim the clear "win" that CEOs are demanding. Tips in this webinar
include:
-
How to break out of the "CX bubble" to move from chasing metrics to
focusing on value creation that the CEO cares about.
-
Why a holistic CX strategy must be informed by the voice of customers
across multiple channels and data sources. Surveys are not enough!
-
-
New research of the leading indicators of CX success, with examples of
how leading brands have delivered value to customers and the business.
Click here
to watch the on-demand webinar.
WHITE PAPER: How to Plot a Sustainable Path to Customer Centricity
Building a customer experience (CX) strategy is like building a home,
whether you're starting from scratch or turning a fixer-upper into your
dream home. While the entire process might take months or even years to
complete, having a strategic vision for the end result is essential.
White paper highlights include:
-
Real-world examples of what best-in-class brands are doing when it
comes to customer experience.
-
Five pillars for a strong CX foundation (including how to get
CX-centric DNA).
-
Building a CX program that scales as you grow.
-
Creating easy-to-follow blueprint for developing your own CX strategy,
no matter where you are in your CX program.
Click here
to download white paper.
WHITE PAPER: The Danger of Data Silos
How you store your data matters. Ultimately, you want your customer data
to be accessible so it can be analyzed and provide accurate insights
that will optimize your customer experience. Unfortunately, if your data
is stored in silos, it can provide a distorted view of your customer.
"The Danger of Data Silos" outlines the challenges data silos present
and the benefits of a unified platform, including:
-
Lower operational costs
-
A CX program that scales as you grow
-
Holistic insights that inspire company-wide action
Click here
to download white paper.
