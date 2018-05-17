|
|[March 28, 2018]
|
New PatientsLikeMe Studies Reveal How Patients Experience and Define "Good" Health Care
Two recent PatientsLikeMe
studies have shed new light on the patient experience with health care
and show that while opinions about care and provider performance vary
according to condition, diverse patient groups agree on the top factors
that constitute "good" care.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005084/en/
Results from a six-question online poll conducted in February 2018 among
2,559 PatientsLikeMe members show that patients with certain
conditions, especially those living with fibromyalgia, post-traumatic
stress disorder (PTSD) and major depressive disorder (MDD), are the
least satisfied with their provider or care, while those with ALS,
multiple sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson's disease are among the most
satisfied. In a corresponding primary study, conducted with support from
the Robert
Wood Johnson Foundation and completed late last year, PatientsLikeMe
surveyed a diverse group of patients and health stakeholders to
understand how they fundamentally defined good care, with the ultimate
aim to influence ways in which provider effectiveness is measured. The
primary study's findings also generated a simple checklist for
evaluating care and provider performance.
"Patients are the ultimate arbiters of health care quality because they
live with their symptoms, treatments, and daily struggles all day, every
day," said PatientsLikeMe's Vice President of Policy and Ethics Sally
Okun. "These complementary studies give a snapshot of what is most
important to patients, and give patients the tools to find providers
willing to meet the characteristics of good care."
The Patient Experience: Poll Results
Key findings among all poll respondents highlight contrasting care
experiences based on condition. The results suggest that patients
with certain conditions, especially those living with fibromyalgia, PTSD
and MDD, are less likely to:
-
Believe their provider has fully explained treatment options.
Half or less of the respondents living with these conditions (47
percent of fibromyalgia and PTSD patients and 53 percent of MDD
patients) agree their provider has done so, compared to 63 percent of
patients living with ALS, MS and Parkinson's disease.
-
Report that they are receiving the best possible health care for
their condition. Only 40 percent of fibromyalgia patients, 49
percent of PTSD patients and 45 percent of MDD patients believe they
are receiving the best possible care, vs. 66 percent of ALS patients,
61 percent of MS patients, and 57 percent of Parkinson's disease
patients.
-
Change providers even though they think they are not receiving the
best care or effective treatment. More than half of these patients
(53 percent of PTSD and 56 percent of both MDD and fibromyalgia
patients) have stayed with a provider even though they do not think
they are receiving the best care or treatment, vs. just 31 percent of
ALS patients and 36 percent of MS and Parkinson's patients.
"A positive or negative experience with care could be provider-related,
but also related to the fact that patients living with ALS, MS and
Parkinson's often have access to condition-specific specialists or
centers of excellence while those living with other conditions do not,"
Okun said. "This makes it even more important that patients advocate on
their own behalf to ensure all avenues to get good care are being used."
Full poll results are available at http://news.patientslikeme.com/.
Patient-Defined Good Care
The goal of the primary study was to understand what good care really
looks like, and to gather core principles about care and provider
performance. Researchers recruited a diverse group of PatientsLikeMe
members, patients from the St. Matthews Clinic, a community clinic
located in an underserved area of Baltimore, and health stakeholders,
including clinicians, researchers, purchasers, and measure developers.
All were asked to describe what good health care means to them. The
process generated more than 1,200 statements that highlighted core
concepts about good care, which were then mapped into 10 major concepts
to reveal 10 questions to describe and evaluate good care:
-
Active Patient Role in Care - do you play an active role in the
decision making process, and do you understand your diagnosis and your
treatment options?
-
Effective Treatment Selection - do you feel that your care is
thorough, safe, appropriate, and accurate?
-
Effective Care Delivery - does your provider arrive prepared for
appointments, and follow-up afterwards?
-
Focus on Outcomes - does the treatment help your condition and improve
your everyday life?
-
Doctor or Provider Competence - is your provider up to date and
informed about your condition and treatment?
-
Individualized and Empathic Care - does your provider listen to you
and seem to care about you as a person?
-
Collaborative Care - does your provider value your opinion and view
you as a whole person when it comes to your care?
-
Effective Staff Communication - do your medical providers communicate
well with each other?
-
Care Accessibility and Cost - do you have easy access to the office
where you receive treatment, and is your care sufficiently covered by
insurance and/or affordable to you?
-
Office Management - is the medical staff organized with appointments
and with your insurance company?
A video
recap of the study is available as is a
10-question checklist to help patients easily evaluate the quality
of their own provider and care. A micro
documentary about the St. Matthews Clinic tells the story of how the
concepts of good care play out in an underserved community in Baltimore.
About PatientsLikeMe
PatientsLikeMe,
the world's largest personalized health network, helps people find new
options for treatments, connect with others, and take action to improve
their outcomes. The company has worked with every major pharmaceutical
company and a range of government organizations to bring the patient
voice to research, development and public policy. With more than 600,000
members, PatientsLikeMe is a trusted source for real-world disease
information and a clinically robust resource that has published more
than 100 research studies. Visit us at www.patientslikeme.com
or follow us via our blog,
Twitter
or Facebook.
Poll Methodology
Between February 21-23, 2018, PatientsLikeMe fielded a six-question
online poll to a sample of its members. A total of 2,559 patients
completed the poll, which asked original multiple choice questions and
provided an open area for additional written responses. Respondents had
a range of chronic or progressive medical conditions and listed their
primary condition as multiple sclerosis (12%), fibromyalgia (9%),
Parkinson's disease (8%), major depressive disorder (7%), ALS (4%),
bipolar disorder (4%), lupus (4%), rheumatoid arthritis (3%), PTSD (3%),
type 2 diabetes (3%), among many other conditions. The mean age of
respondents was 56.7 years (median was 58 years). Of 2,208 respondents
who gave information on level of education (86.3% of total), 1.7% had
less than a high school diploma, 10.1% had high school diplomas, 36.2%
had some college, 28.7% reported a college degree, and 22.1% reported
post-graduate education. Of 2,207 respondents who gave information on
health insurance (86.2%), about one-third (30.6%) of patients had health
insurance through their employer and one-third (33.5%) had Medicare; the
rest had a mix of other health care coverage, including Medicaid, VA,
military, and direct pay insurance, which includes insurance purchased
from ACA exchange programs. A very small percentage (2.9%) of
respondents said they had no health insurance.
PatientsLikeMe Good Care Poll Questions and Responses
Fielded
February 21-23, 2018
How much do you agree or disagree with the following statements?
My provider has fully explained treatment options that offer the best
chances of success in treating my condition. (N=2559)
|
Strongly disagree
|
|
|
|
313 (12.2%)
|
Disagree
|
|
|
|
430 (16.8%)
|
Undecided
|
|
|
|
333 (13.0%)
|
Agree
|
|
|
|
830 (32.4%)
|
Strongly agree
|
|
|
|
653 (25.5%)
My provider has sufficient knowledge and experience to treat my
condition. (N=2559)
|
Strongly disagree
|
|
|
|
216 (8.4%)
|
Disagree
|
|
|
|
241 (9.4%)
|
Undecided
|
|
|
|
363 (14.2%)
|
Agree
|
|
|
|
778 (30.4%)
|
Strongly agree
|
|
|
|
961 (37.6%)
My provider and I are working as a team in treating my condition.
(N=2559)
|
Strongly disagree
|
|
|
|
234 (9.1%)
|
Disagree
|
|
|
|
283 (11.1%)
|
Undecided
|
|
|
|
320 (12.5%)
|
Agree
|
|
|
|
880 (34.4%)
|
Strongly agree
|
|
|
|
842 (32.9%)
I am receiving the best possible health care for my condition. (N=2559)
|
Strongly disagree
|
|
|
|
285 (11.1%)
|
Disagree
|
|
|
|
357 (14.0%)
|
Undecided
|
|
|
|
557 (21.8%)
|
Agree
|
|
|
|
733 (28.6%)
|
Strongly agree
|
|
|
|
627 (24.5%)
Have you stayed with a provider even though you did not think that
you were receiving the best care or effective treatment? (N=2559)
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
1120 (43.8%)
|
No
|
|
|
|
1277 (49.9%)
|
I don't know
|
|
|
|
162 (6.3%)
Is there anything else you'd like to add about what you consider
important in good medical care? [open text; responses not included]
(N=2559)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005084/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]