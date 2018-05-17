|
|[March 28, 2018]
|
New NSTA Press Book Shows How Science Educators Can Move Away From Formulaic Classroom Methods
Preparing
Teachers for Three-Dimensional Instruction provides a
needed introduction to a different way of teaching. Written especially
for preservice science teachers, education professors, and practicing
K-12 teachers, this new NSTA
Press book takes readers into the classrooms of outstanding
undergraduate science-teacher educators and K-12 teachers. Their
examples showcase ways to make the vision of the Next Generation
Science Standards (NGSS) come alive by engaging students in
three-dimensional learning strategies.
Preparing Teachers for Three-Dimensional Instruction book cover (Photo: Business Wire)
Preparing Teachers grew out of editor Jack Rhoton's belief
that teacher preparation is most effective f it begins in undergraduate
coursework and is sustained by ongoing professional development designed
to bring about real change. The book's four sections provide the
following:
-
Examples of teaching models that fulfill the intent of the NGSS
-
Approaches to professional development that can improve practice
-
Ways to bring about change for preservice science teachers through
teacher preparation courses and undergraduate science courses
-
Tips for enlisting the business community and others outside education
in support of the vision of the NGSS
Rhoton calls the book "a motivating resource" to help the science
education community achieve the ultimate goal of the NGSS: to
move science education away from the formulaic classroom methods many
students are now experiencing and instead support them in becoming true
practitioners of science.
Browse sample
pages of this title for free at the NSTA
Science Store website.
For additional information or to purchase a copy of Preparing
Teachers for Three-Dimensional Instruction and other books from NSTA
Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call
800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 365-page book is
priced at $50.34 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $40.27 (Stock #
PB430X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-393-9).
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA
Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on
the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science,
NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content
and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
