[March 28, 2018] New NSTA Press Book Shows How Science Educators Can Move Away From Formulaic Classroom Methods

Preparing Teachers for Three-Dimensional Instruction provides a needed introduction to a different way of teaching. Written especially for preservice science teachers, education professors, and practicing K-12 teachers, this new NSTA Press book takes readers into the classrooms of outstanding undergraduate science-teacher educators and K-12 teachers. Their examples showcase ways to make the vision of the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) come alive by engaging students in three-dimensional learning strategies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005035/en/ Preparing Teachers for Three-Dimensional Instruction book cover (Photo: Business Wire) Preparing Teachers grew out of editor Jack Rhoton's belief that teacher preparation is most effective f it begins in undergraduate coursework and is sustained by ongoing professional development designed to bring about real change. The book's four sections provide the following: Examples of teaching models that fulfill the intent of the NGSS

Approaches to professional development that can improve practice

Ways to bring about change for preservice science teachers through teacher preparation courses and undergraduate science courses

Tips for enlisting the business community and others outside education in support of the vision of the NGSS Rhoton calls the book "a motivating resource" to help the science education community achieve the ultimate goal of the NGSS: to move science education away from the formulaic classroom methods many students are now experiencing and instead support them in becoming true practitioners of science. Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website.

For additional information or to purchase a copy of Preparing Teachers for Three-Dimensional Instruction and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 365-page book is priced at $50.34 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $40.27 (Stock # PB430X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-393-9). About NSTA The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education. NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook for the latest information and new book releases. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180328005035/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]