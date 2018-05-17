[March 28, 2018] New Camera Angles Give Teams The Competitive Advantage: MRMC Debuts New Range Of Tracking Technology And Solutions Ahead Of NAB 2018

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts in camera robotics, MRMC, a Nikon company, announced today a variety of automated image capture solutions that will debut at the NAB 2018 tradeshow. These new offerings provide more angles and creative control of image and video capture at sports venues, providing cost effective and reliable solutions. Nowhere else is the cutting edge of capture technology on display more than solutions for live sports. Broadcasters and sports clubs need high-speed precision, flawless control and unquestionable reliability. MRMC has therefore created solutions that can deliver on the increasing demands for alternate multi-view perspectives and analysis systems. "MRMC has a strong history of making bespoke solutions for major broadcasters and many other types of productions," said Assaff Rawner, Managing Director at MRMC. "Together with Nikon, we have the resources to introduce new innovative technologies to the wider sports and traditional broadcasting market, effectively giving creative people the creative control." For broadcast in-stadium, MRMC's new Polycam Chat solution simplifies and augments the small-scale studio environment with AI, while minimizing footprint and production costs. The system uses face detection in combination with limb recognition for unrivaled accuracy and stability. The Polycam Chat automates the camera operation for up to four presenters and guests in one studio and can easily track a talking head with maximum stability within the frame. The simple interface makes it easy for operators to use, while the flexible platform means it can be used with a number of different broadcast camera solutions including Nikon DSLR cameras. Clubs, leagues and venues know that an automated, high-mounted and wide-angle video analysis solution gives the advantage at game time. The Polycam Player is a robotic video capture system that offers an unbeatable level of automation, flexibility and low-light image quality. Using ChyronHego's TRACAB player tracking solution, Polycam Player physically moves the camera and adjusts the zoom and focus to automatically keep the team or the player in the frame. Unlike other systems which pan and scan footage from very wide-angle camera arrays, the Polycam Player mimics the natural movement of a camera operator from locations which would be impossible to physically put a human. This technology gives clubs the ability to analyze opponents, monitor players and strategize with unprecedented information, all while providing broadcasters with additional low-cost camera angles to enhance content. Four camera positions are available at launch; two high end zone cameras (high behinds), a high center-line camera (tactical) and a player tracking camera. The individul player-tracking solution also offers live composition control. This technology feature lets the operator tightly frame the player, yet dynamically adjust the framing while continuing to automatically follow the player, resulting in higher quality editorial style output. To give broadcasters complete control of their content, MRMC is releasing new software updates to MHC (Multi Head Controller). The Multiviewer Skin is a new feature in MHC, and will be available to clubs and broadcasters who want the ability to remotely control up to 12 multiple cameras straight from a single multiviewer touch interface. Additionally, MRMC will be offering the first ever remotely controlled full-live color adjustment for the Nikon D5 DSLR camera. The new Color Control Panel will give MHC users true customization on-the-fly. For the first time, integration of a DSLR into a mixed broadcast camera production is easy with a wide range of remote functions and adjustments including color, white balance and other image setting parameters. Also announced, Live Skin is a new full-screen touch control solution which allows a remote operator to physically move the robot into position using the interface. Live Skin is designed to be user-friendly, letting operators physically engage with the live image stream while maintaining their focus on the subject. For more information on these and other MRMC automated capture solutions, please visit: https://www.mrmoco.com/NAB2018.

About MRMC

Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) is a Nikon Group company. MRMC is on the front line of imaging innovation and is the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge solutions for motion control, automation, broadcast robotics and remote image capture. They design, manufacture and assemble robotic rigs, pan-tilt and multi-axis robotic heads and tracking technologies. MRMC's robotic and software solutions are used all over the world by film studios, sports broadcasters, football leagues and more. Class-leading technical and engineering achievements have earned MRMC several industry awards in the past 50 years. For more information, visit www.mrmoco.com. In 2016, MRMC was acquired by Nikon Corporation. Nikon 100th Year Anniversary

Since the company was established in 1917, Nikon has cultivated its status as a pioneer of optical technologies around the world. Guided by a corporate philosophy of "Trustworthiness and Creativity," Nikon provides a wide range of products and services globally by harnessing advanced opto-electronics and precision technologies. Nikon is proud to celebrate their 100th anniversary from July 2017 to July 2018. About Nikon

Nikon, At the Heart of the Image™. Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo imaging technology; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables users to tell their stories through amazing photos and videos. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories; Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras; 35mm film SLR cameras; Nikon software products and Nikon sports and recreational optics as well as the Nikon 1 compact interchangeable lens camera system and KeyMission line of action cameras. Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., announced the production of 100 million NIKKOR lenses in 2016, creating a new milestone in Nikon's heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers to the Web's most comprehensive photo learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon and other photographers on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, Flickr and Snapchat (@NikonUSASnap). Specifications, equipment and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-camera-angles-give-teams-the-competitive-advantage-mrmc-debuts-new-range-of-tracking-technology-and-solutions-ahead-of-nab-2018-300620654.html SOURCE Nikon

