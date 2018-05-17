[March 28, 2018] New Research from SolarWinds MSP, with the Ponemon Institute, Shows Cybersecurity Awareness Doesn't Fuel Better Preparation

DURHAM, N.C. and DUNDEE, U.K., March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP, a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and MSPs; today released new research on senior security executives’ awareness of and readiness for increased malware and ransomware threats. The study, commissioned with the Ponemon Institute, asked 202 senior-level security executives in the US and UK about emerging security threats. Specifically, the study addressed those propagated by the “Vault 7” leaks, and the more massive global WannaCry and Petya ransomware attacks fueled by the “EternalBlue” Shadow Brokers leak. It revealed that while most agree attacks are increasing, they are confused about what threats pose the most risk and lack the means to defend against them. Most respondents did not think their organization had the budget or technology to deal with cybersecurity threats. Just 45% said that they had the technology to prevent, detect, and contain cybersecurity threats, while only 47% felt that they had enough budget to cope.

The survey found that while a majority (69%) of respondents had a high awareness of both WannaCry and Petya threats, they were far less aware of the potential of Vault 7 threats, with the highest level of awareness at 30%. The number of attacks that businesses had detected was potentially even more worrying than the confusion over risk. A majority (54%) of security executives admitted that their business had experienced an attack in the last year. Of those, almost half (47%) had been unable to prevent the attack.

The result of these successful cyberattacks included the theft of data assets (52%), the disruption to business process (47%), and IT downtime (41%). The survey also revealed that businesses do not feel prepared to prevent attacks: 29% said that they would be unable to prevent a Petya attack and 28% would be unable to prevent a WanaCry attack.

Businesses are even less prepared for Vault 7 exploit attacks, with only 9% ready to prevent exploits of Vault 7 threats like Dark Matter or After Midnight. Another key finding was the lack of remediation: 44% of respondents who were aware of the WannaCry patch didn’t implement it.

55% didn’t patch for Petya. “The lack of knowledge among senior-level security executives is worrying—they know that attacks are on the increase, but many don’t know what they are and seem unable to effectively prevent them,” said Larry Ponemon, Founder, Ponemon Institute. “Better use needs to be made of the resources available, such as US CERT alerts, and the service providers that most businesses are using to outsource protection. Those providers also need to step up and provide education on where most attacks are coming from and how they can be prevented.”

“There is a role for managed service providers (MSPs) to play based on this research, by supporting companies as they navigate the ever-evolving security threats businesses face,” said Tim Brown, VP of security architecture, SolarWinds MSP. “It’s a bit like the wild west now, as we saw from the widespread fallout from WannaCry and Petya, and may still see from Vault 7 if those leaks are more widely exploited. Indeed, we have no crystal ball to know what threats lie on the horizon. Businesses need help with everything from awareness to technology to specialized staff. This study supports a view that MSPs have a unique opportunity to expand their security offerings to meet this need by filling gaps that can’t be easily filled in house.” The full report is available for download here. About SolarWinds MSP SolarWinds MSP empowers IT service providers with technologies that fuel their success. Solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation—both on-premises and in the cloud, backed by actionable data insights, help IT service providers get the job done easier and faster. SolarWinds MSP helps our customers focus on what matters most—meeting their SLAs and delivering services efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit solarwindsmsp.com The SolarWinds and SolarWinds MSP trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. or its affiliates and may be registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other SolarWinds MSP and SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies. © 2018 SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. All rights reserved. For more information:



