[March 28, 2018]

New Oriental to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 24, 2018

BEIJING, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2018, before the U.S. market opens on April 24, 2018. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on April 24, 2018, U.S. Eastern Time (8 PM on April 24, 2018, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:





US: +1-845-675-0437 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 UK: +44-20-3621-4779



Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call. The passcode is "7194007."

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until May 2, 2018:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Passcode: 7194007

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, overseas study consulting services, pre-school education and study tour. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU."

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Nan Dong

FTI Consulting

Tel: +852-3768-4569

Email: nan.dong@fticonsulting.com

Ms. Sisi Zhao

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn

