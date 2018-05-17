|
|[March 27, 2018]
|
New Media Announces Acquisition of Tech-Enabled Video and Data Business, Online Automotive Solutions, for $4.0 Million
New Media Investment Group Inc. ("New Media" or the "Company", NYSE:
NEWM), one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online
media in the United States as measured by number of publications,
announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of
Online Automotive Solutions ("OAS"), a tech-enabled video, data and
auto-focused inventory solutions provider, for $4.0 million. This
acquisition expands the digital marketing services that UpCurve, New
Media's small business solutions provider, offers through its GateHouse
Auto vertical.
OAS, led by founder Jeff Urgo, has provided auto-focused marketing
services to media companies and auto dealers, including Cars.com,
Chicago Tribune Company, Vehix.com and Sun-Sentinel Publishing Company,
for over 10 years. Urgo joins UpCurve as Vice President of Sales for its
GateHouse Auto division, effective immediately.
The OAS acquisition further enables GateHouse Auto to expand its
offerings to the automotive industry by delivering best-in-class
inventory marketing solutions along with its full-suite of digital and
print advertising products. The OAS platform creates digital video of
specific vehicles and syndicates the content to the auto dealer's
website as well as major consumer facing sites including Autotrader and
Cars.com. Through targeted, data-driven campaigns, GateHouse Auto
delivers a dealer's brand and message into more than 80% of the moments
influencing auto intenders on their journey to find a new vehicle.
"Online Automotive Services is a great addition to the solutions
UpCurve's GateHouse Auto division offers car dealers," said Peter
Newton, UpCurve's CEO. "This platform is on the leading edge of the
market shift away from photos to videos, which is becoming the standard
consumer expectation in the auto space. Having Jff's vast experience
with both automotive and media companies as well as his data-focused
approach to inventory management, is very exciting for our company and
our customers."
About New Media Investment Group Inc.
New Media supports small to mid-sized communities by providing
locally-focused print and digital content to its consumers and premier
marketing and technology solutions to its small and medium business
partners. The Company is one of the largest publishers of locally based
print and online media in the United States as measured by our 142 daily
publications. As of December 31, 2017, New Media operates in over
565 markets across 38 states reaching over 22 million people on a weekly
basis and serves approximately 215,000 business customers.
For more information regarding New Media and to be added to our email
distribution list, please visit www.newmediainv.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding
our ability to complete the anticipated acquisition described in this
press release and the anticipated timing of closing such acquisition,
our ability to grow our business and product offerings with this
acquisition, including in the GateHouse Auto vertical, and other
potential benefits of the anticipated transaction. These statements are
based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject
to a number of risks and uncertainties, such as general economic
conditions in the markets in which we operate, closing conditions of the
anticipated acquisition, inadequate diligence and difficulties
integrating and reducing expenses following the anticipated acquisition.
These and other risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company can give
no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Accordingly, you
should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks
and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from
such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors
detailed from time to time in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K,
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties emerge
from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or
assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to
differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press
release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release
publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements
contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations
with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any statement is based.
