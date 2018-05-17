[March 27, 2018] New Report Offers Insights into Missouri Technology Industry

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Technology-related employment in Missouri grew by 2.4 percent in 2017, according to Cyberstates™ 2018, the definitive annual analysis of the nation's tech industry published today by CompTIA, the world's leading technology industry association. With an estimated 203,200 tech workers, Missouri 20th in net tech employment.1 Tech workers make up 6.5 percent of the state's total workforce. The average tech industry wage in Missouri is $88,560; 89 percent higher than the state's average annual private sector wage of $46,700. The tech sector is responsible for an estimated 7 percent ($19.5 billion) of the overall economy in Missouri. The number of tech business establishments in the state grew by 2.1 percent last year and now totals an estimated 8,330 businesses. Missouri's Cyberstates Innovation Score places the state 21st, up from its 5th place ranking last year. This ranking is based on a state-by-state per capita analysis of new tech patents awarded, tech startups and new tech business establishments. Missouri saw a 52.4 percent increase from 2016 to 2017 in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies – such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, drones, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and augmented reality, and blockchain. While these positions accounted for a small percentage of total tech job postings, it indicates where organizations are headed with the technology investments. The strongest year-over-year job growth occurred in the categories of tech manufacturing (+ 5.5 percent) and IT services and custom software services (+ 4.9 percent).

Cyberstates 2018 (#cyberstates) is based on CompTIA's analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, EMSI, Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights, and other sources. Estimates for 2017 are subject to change as government data is revised and updated. The complete Cyberstates 2018 report, with complete national, state and metropolitan level data, is available at http://www.cyberstates.org/ 1 Net tech employment includes tech industry workers in technical and non-technical positions, technical workers in other industries and self-employed technology workers. About CompTIA

