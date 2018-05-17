[March 27, 2018] New Springbot Exchange Empowers eCommerce SMBs to Compete Against Large Retailers

Springbot, a data-driven marketing platform for eCommerce merchants, today launched Springbot Exchange, the first data cooperative for eCommerce SMBs. Springbot Exchange provides retailers access to data and resources typically only available to large retailers. Audience (News - Alert) Expander, the first available feature of Springbot Exchange, helps marketers access new audiences and expand the reach of their existing marketing efforts. Audience Expander algorithmically matches a retailer's anonymized customer data to identify look-alike prospects in Springbot Exchange. Automated email marketing campaigns are then sent to the consumers most likely to engage with the retailer's brand. Privacy and security are enabled by managing the retailer's access to the look-alike audience information. Retailers are only provided the prospect's details when the consumer engages with the campaign. In addition, any Springbot Exchange participating retailer's information is anonymized. With Springbot Exchange, retailers now have access to data from participating Springbot retailers, as well as a significant data pool provided through Springbot's partner connections. The power of the data cooperative is the identity, location and transactional data across a broad set of retail verticals. "Larger retailers have been sharing anonymized data and insights for decades, but this valuable information has not been easily accessible to small and mid-sized retailers because of cost and complexity," said Brooks Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Springbot. "Springbot Exchange helps SMB retailers unlock that valuable data and levels the playing field for all eCommerce businesses." In early 2017, Springbot recruited a board of advisors focused on the development of Springbot Exchange. he Springbot Exchange Advisory Board includes executives with experiences at Epsilon, LiveRamp, Ogilvy (News - Alert) and Adobe. Since Q4 2017, beta customers have been testing Springbot Exchange with strong results and positive feedback. "As an independent retailer, finding new and effective methods for attracting new customers is critical for growth. Having access to Springbot Exchange and Audience Expander has helped us step up our marketing," said Kathleen Plate, founder & CEO of Smart Glass Jewelry. "When applying look-alike audiences to our campaigns, we have been reaching prospects who were previously unavailable to us." Throughout 2018, Springbot plans to roll out additional Springbot Exchange features to help retailers identify and reach new audiences. Learn more at www.springbot.com.

About Springbot Springbot provides advanced eCommerce marketing technology for small to medium-size retailers. We make the overwhelming task of running and tracking multi-channel marketing campaigns simple, from email and social marketing, to online ads, Amazon Marketplace and more. The key is Springbot's integration with Big Commerce, Magento and Shopify to deliver the power of data management, marketing automation and analytics. We then take that information and make data-driven marketing recommendations specifically tailored for retailers' needs.

