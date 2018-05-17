|
|[March 27, 2018]
New Springbot Exchange Empowers eCommerce SMBs to Compete Against Large Retailers
Springbot,
a data-driven marketing platform for eCommerce merchants, today launched
Springbot Exchange, the first data cooperative for eCommerce SMBs.
Springbot Exchange provides retailers access to data and resources
typically only available to large retailers. Audience (News - Alert) Expander, the
first available feature of Springbot Exchange, helps marketers access
new audiences and expand the reach of their existing marketing efforts.
Audience Expander algorithmically matches a retailer's anonymized
customer data to identify look-alike prospects in Springbot Exchange.
Automated email marketing campaigns are then sent to the consumers most
likely to engage with the retailer's brand. Privacy and security are
enabled by managing the retailer's access to the look-alike audience
information. Retailers are only provided the prospect's details when the
consumer engages with the campaign. In addition, any Springbot Exchange
participating retailer's information is anonymized.
With Springbot Exchange, retailers now have access to data from
participating Springbot retailers, as well as a significant data pool
provided through Springbot's partner connections. The power of the data
cooperative is the identity, location and transactional data across a
broad set of retail verticals.
"Larger retailers have been sharing anonymized data and insights for
decades, but this valuable information has not been easily accessible to
small and mid-sized retailers because of cost and complexity," said
Brooks Robinson, co-founder and CEO of Springbot. "Springbot Exchange
helps SMB retailers unlock that valuable data and levels the playing
field for all eCommerce businesses."
In early 2017, Springbot recruited a board of advisors focused on the
development of Springbot Exchange. he Springbot Exchange Advisory Board
includes executives with experiences at Epsilon, LiveRamp, Ogilvy (News - Alert) and
Adobe. Since Q4 2017, beta customers have been testing Springbot
Exchange with strong results and positive feedback.
"As an independent retailer, finding new and effective methods for
attracting new customers is critical for growth. Having access to
Springbot Exchange and Audience Expander has helped us step up our
marketing," said Kathleen Plate, founder & CEO of Smart Glass Jewelry.
"When applying look-alike audiences to our campaigns, we have been
reaching prospects who were previously unavailable to us."
Throughout 2018, Springbot plans to roll out additional Springbot
Exchange features
to help retailers identify and reach new audiences. Learn more at www.springbot.com.
About Springbot
Springbot provides advanced eCommerce marketing technology for small to
medium-size retailers. We make the overwhelming task of running and
tracking multi-channel marketing campaigns simple, from email and social
marketing, to online ads, Amazon Marketplace and more. The key is
Springbot's integration with Big Commerce, Magento and Shopify to
deliver the power of data management, marketing automation and
analytics. We then take that information and make data-driven marketing
recommendations specifically tailored for retailers' needs. To learn
more information about Springbot, please visit www.springbot.com
