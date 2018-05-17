[March 27, 2018] New York Technology Industry Added more than 8,300 Jobs in 2017, Boosted Contribution to State's Economy

NEW YORK, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Employment in New York's technology industry grew by 2.4 percent in 2017 and the industry contributed $9 billion to the state's economy, according to Cyberstates™ 2018, the definitive annual analysis of the nation's tech industry published today by CompTIA, the world's leading technology industry association. With 639,500 workers, New York ranks 3rd among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in net tech employment.[1] The New York tech workforce makes up 6.3 percent of the state's total workforce. The average tech industry wage in New York is $119,400, compared to the state's average private sector annual wage of $69,070. The tech sector is responsible for an estimated 7.1 percent ($98.4 billion) of the overall economy in New York, which is home to some 24,471 tech business establishments. New York saw its Cyberstates Innovation Score climb to 3rd this year, up fro 10th a year ago. This ranking is based on a state-by-state per capita analysis of new tech patents awarded, tech startups and new tech business establishments. New York also experienced a 27 percent increase from 2016 to 2017 in the number of job postings related to emerging technologies – such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, drones, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and augmented reality, and blockchain. While these positions accounted for a small percentage of total tech job postings, it's an indicator of where organizations are headed with the technology investments. The strongest year-over-year job growth occurred in the categories of packaged software (+ 13 percent); telecommunications and Internet services (+ 4.1 percent); and IT services and custom software services (+ 2.4 percent).

Cyberstates 2018 (#cyberstates) is based on CompTIA's analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, EMSI, Burning Glass Technologies Labor Insights, and other sources. Estimates for 2017 are subject to change as government data is revised and updated. The complete Cyberstates 2018 report, with complete national, state and metropolitan level data, is available at http://www.cyberstates.org/ About CompTIA The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $4.8 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the technology professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the global economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more. Contacts:

Preston Grisham

CompTIA

pgrisham@comptia.org

202-682-4458 [1] Net tech employment includes tech industry workers in technical and non-technical positions, technical workers in other industries and self-employed technology workers. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-technology-industry-added-more-than-8300-jobs-in-2017-boosted-contribution-to-states-economy-300620144.html SOURCE CompTIA

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]