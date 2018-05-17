|
|[March 27, 2018]
|
New SonicWall MSSP Program Expands Partner Opportunities to Meet Explosive Demand for Managed Security Services
SonicWall, the trusted security partner protecting more than 1 million
networks worldwide, announces the company's new managed security service
provider (MSSP) program. The SonicWall SecureFirst MSSP Program helps
partners with new or mature managed security practices fill their
customers' widening security skills gap by building and scaling their
managed security service offerings to deliver optimal security outcomes.
"The swift rise and sophistication of data breaches and network threats
is forcing well-intentioned organizations to outsource network and data
protection to MSSPs," said SonicWall Senior Vice President and Chief
Revenue Officer Steve Pataky. "This opens many opportunities for
SecureFirst Partners to deliver or resell expert 24/7 managed security
services - backed by SonicWall's automated real-time breach detection
and prevention - to provide ongoing protection from cyber attacks. This
means incredible growth for our SecureFirst partners, so we want to
accelerate their managed security services in every way possible."
Building Opportunity for SonicWall Partners
To ensure SonicWall partners can deliver the best value, security and
service to end customers, SonicWall designed a robust, customer-focused
MSSP program from the ground up. The new program, available to
SecureFirst Silver, Gold or Platinum Partners, includes options for
monthly billing through SonicWall's popular Security-as-a-Service
pricing model, multi-tenant capabilities and go-to-market branding
opportunities. The SecureFirst
MSSP Program will help eligible partners:
-
Design, launch and scale their MSSP offerings
-
Grow deeper customer relationships that place partners in a position
of trust and thought-leadership
-
Increase profitability by offering recurring, consistent revenue
streams
-
Help customers reduce upfront product costs
"When selecting a technology partner to support our growth in managed
security services, we were seeking an organization with a well-known and
well-established history of product reliability, demonstrated commitment
to partners and, above all, a relentless focus on customer security,"
said Newt Higman, National Director, Managed Services, at Sharp (News - Alert) Business
Systems, which recently joined the SecureFirst Partner Program. "We
couldn't be more pleased with our decision to partner with SonicWall and
look forward to the additional benefits of participating in the new
SecureFirst MSSP Partner program."
The program also will expand opportunities for SecureFirst Partners that
do not offer managed security services today. SecureFirst Partners with
a traditional value-added reseller (VAR) business model can resell
pre-defined managed service options that can be delivered by a select
group of SecureFirst MSSP Partners that have the expertise to deliver
these services.
Reducing Cyber Risk, Exposure
With SonicWall Capture Labs threat intelligence data, SonicWall will
empower SecureFirst MSSP Partners with the critical threat visibility to
offer customers real value through ongoing and proactive protection in
today's ever-evolving threat landscape.
By leveraging intelligence and security technology built with managed
services in mind, organizations can greatly reduce the cost of
operations. A chesive, integrated and layered security posture will be
more adept at detecting and mitigating threats. For MSSPs, this results
in fewer support calls and lowers risk of missing a critical security
incident.
"The absence of an in-house security team often compels some enterprises
and SMBs to outsource their entire security program to a capable MSSP,"
said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. "It is all about managing
and reducing risks, and responding fast to security events - that's
where many of our partners truly excel."
Illustrating the importance of organizations working with SecureFirst
MSSP Partners, the average SonicWall customer encountered 2,510 malware
attacks, 45 ransomware attacks and 169 encrypted cyber attacks - in
February 2018 alone. This elevated landscape is analyzed and reviewed in
the 2018
SonicWall Cyber Threat Report.
MSSP 'Blueprints'
In addition to the SonicWall security products and solutions they
already trust, SecureFirst MSSP Partners will be equipped with managed
services "blueprints" that provide the training, tools and support
required to deliver a range of managed service offerings based on
SonicWall solutions. Alternatively, SonicWall can work jointly with MSSP
partners to define and deliver custom services based on customer demand.
"As a 100 percent channel company, we make it our mission to ensure our
partners have every tool they need to protect their customers," said
Pataky. "Their business offerings are expanding and we want to arm them
with the tools, services and programs to meet their security objectives
and business goals. It's a win-win for the partners and customers alike."
SonicWall MSSP Partners will be able to offer a range of flexible
managed security service options, including health and performance
monitoring; configuration and lifecycle management; security monitoring
and alerting; managed email security; and managed network protection
against encrypted threats and ransomware attacks.
With the MSSP market predicted* to grow at a rate of approximately 25
percent to $24.1 billion by 2021, managed offerings are core revenue
generators for global security partners. These services enable vendors
and partners to take a hands-on approach to defending their customers'
networks, data and intellectual property.
"More of our customers are looking toward end-to-end managed security
services to protect themselves," said NTT (News - Alert) Advanced Technology
Corporation General Manager, Security Business Headquarters, Eiji
Kuwana. "They already trust the SonicWall brand, so the SecureFirst MSSP
Program allows us to grow our customer relationships to new levels. This
approach is easier and more cost-effective for our customers, allowing
each to focus on their core business, not running an in-house security
operations center."
The SecureFirst MSSP Program follows the launch of the SonicWall
Partner Enabled Services program, which includes a new lineup of
professional security services designed for partners to help their
customers implement and operate security solutions that protect them
from today's relentless cyber attacks.
Eligible SecureFirst Partners may register for the SonicWall SecureFirst
MSSP Program online at https://www.sonicwall.com/en-us/partners.
For More Information
To learn more about SonicWall, or to partner with us, please visit:
About SonicWall
SonicWall has been fighting the cyber-criminal industry for over 26
years defending small, medium-size businesses and enterprises worldwide.
Backed by research from SonicWall Capture Labs and the formidable
resources of over 23,000 loyal channel partners around the globe, our
award-winning, real-time breach detection and prevention solutions
secure more than a million business and mobile networks and their
emails, applications and data. This combination of products and partners
has enabled an automated real-time breach detection and prevention
solution tuned to the specific needs of the more than 500,000
organizations in over 150 countries. These businesses can run more
effectively and fear less about security. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com.
* "Annual Market Report: Cloud and CPE Managed Security Services," IHS (News - Alert)
Technology, April 3, 2017.
