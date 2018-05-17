[March 26, 2018] New USB Type-C Data Line Overvoltage Protection IC from Kinetic Technologies Saves Power and Delivers Fastest Fault Response Time

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Power management leader, Kinetic Technologies, announced today the launch of KTU1001, the hi-speed USB dual SPDT switch with overvoltage protection. The KTU1001 reinforces the commitment Kinetic Technologies holds to port protection and further expands the company's data line protection portfolio. "USB Type-C brings many benefits to users; however, it creates many potential fault conditions for OEM designers to protect against. Protecting system ICs downstream from the USB port is critical, and the KTU1001 brings the market's highest level of OVP protection," says Kinetic Technologies Vice President David Nam. "The KTU1001 provides significant power savings compared to competing solutions, which is important for mobile devices–and the added benefit of ultra-fast fault OVP maintains safe voltages, even under fault conditions." USB Type-C Power Delivery can negotiate up to 20V, which creates potential destructive fault conditions if VBUS and neighboring pins are shorted. The KTU1001 operates from 2.7V to 5.5V with overvoltage fault protection up to 20V and surge rating up to 25V. The KTU1001 only consumes 25µA yet has ultra-fast 100ns response to overvoltage conditions. The overvoltage threshold is 4.8V (typ) and the reverse-blocking switches are rated at 6?, 4pF and >1GHz -3dB bandwidth. Logic controls include a dedicated enable pin, independent switch ON/OFF pins, nd the device features an overvoltage fault flag output. The KTU1001's low power consumption and ultra-small packaging make it ideal for USB interface switching and protection across smartphones, tablets, mobile devices, camcorders, digital cameras, electronics with service test modes, embedded mass storage, telecom equipment, and set-top boxes. KTU1001 is available and shipping now. Visit Kinetic Technologies for more information.

Key product specifications: For USB Hi-Speed (480Mbps) D+/D- or SBU1/2 signals

Operating Range: 2.7V to 5.5V

USB Hi-Speed Dual SPDT Switch/Multiplexer

Reverse blocking MOSFETs



>1GHz -3db Bandwidth



6O Switch On-Resistance



4.0pF Switch On-Capacitance

Overvoltage Protection

Ultra-fast response time: 100ns



Up to +20VDC



Surge Protection Up to +25V



OVP threshold: 4.8V (typ) Low Quiescent Current: 25uA (typ)

/FLAG output overvoltage indicator

1.17mm x 1.57mm WLCSP package

-40°C to +85°C Temperature Range About Kinetic Technologies Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog power and protection semiconductors across mobile, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. We deliver protection solutions tolerant of real world fault conditions and make power management solutions smaller and more energy efficient. Kinetic Technologies has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with worldwide operations, logistics and customer sales support. Visit Kinetic Technologies for more information. *The Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-usb-type-c-data-line-overvoltage-protection-ic-from-kinetic-technologies-saves-power-and-delivers-fastest-fault-response-time-300619588.html SOURCE Kinetic Technologies

