[March 26, 2018] New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum

Just in time for Earth Day, New Jersey American Water and Scholastic are partnering to help teachers throughout the state through Water Works - a creative program that provides valuable, free STEM-based curriculum focused on water and its importance to everyday life. "This is the third year New Jersey American Water has partnered with Scholastic to bring water lessons to life for teachers and students throughout the state of New Jersey," said Denise Venuti Free, New Jersey American Water Director of Communications and External Affairs. "The unique materials and creative experiments we've created focus on the value of water and the importance of water conservation, which is vitally important for sustaining our water security now and for generations to come." The Water Works curriculum is designed for children in grades 3-8, and includes a variety of classroom activities, worksheets and assignment ideas focusing on the importance of water and water conservation. Hands-on classroom experiments include a study of the effects of time on pipes, how public water systems work and the opportunity to build a model aquifer. Created by Scholastic with the support of New Jersey American Water, the Water Works curriculum meets a variety of New Jersey Core Curriculum Content Standards with the hope of providing a useful, exciting supplement to teachers' existing lesson plans. In addition to the educational components of this program, participating teachers are invited to enter the Water Works Sweepstakes for a chance to win $500 and a rooftop rain barrel for thir classroom. To participate, teachers are asked to share photos of their water-related class projects with New Jersey American Water. All entries need to be submitted by April 5, 2018 for consideration - photos can be submitted at www.scholastic.com/rainbarrel. The Water Works program also includes a Family Guide for students to share with their parents in an effort to bring conservation tips into their homes. For more information about the Water Works program or to obtain this year's curriculum, visit www.scholastic.com/njaw.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit www.amwater.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005948/en/

