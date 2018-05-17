|
|[March 26, 2018]
|
News America Marketing Intends to Introduce "Next Generation of Incentives" Through Use of Innovative Blockchain Technology
Leveraging the power of the fast-evolving blockchain technology, News
America Marketing, the country's premier marketer of online and
offline consumer incentives, announced today it is incubating and
testing new ways to modernize how consumers, brands and retailers use
incentives. The company will be discussing this at industry forums this
Spring.
Blockchain is a digital ledger of economic transactions that cannot be
corrupted and can record virtually everything of value. For incentives,
it allows for greater transparency, accountability and security for
manufacturers, retailers and consumers.
"Consumers want a simple, no-hassle experience where a coupon is loaded
to their phone and instantly redeemable anywhere they choose to shop.
This historically has been a major challenge across markets. Blockchain
is a key component of our next generation incentives platform with the
promise of achieving our vision for the future of the industry," said
Zack Storer, Chief Growth Officer and EVP of Digital, Data and Emerging
Technology with News America Marketing.
For brands, News America Marketing foresees that blockchain could free
up non-working marketing dollars now being spent on costs such as
logistics and clearing, and at the same time providing superior
authentication and security not available through existing coupon
claring methods.
Expectations are also that retailers will be paid faster, helping them
utilize valuable working capital currently caught up in an antiquated
clearing process that dates from the 1950's. With blockchain-authored
incentives, brands will also be able to execute much more interesting
cross-merchandising and loyalty programming rather than simple cents-off
promotions.
Blockchain could also help fight fraud. Since Blockchain transactions by
necessity require real-time communication to the blockchain platform
from the point of sale during checkout, offers will not only be
processed and cleared, they will be authenticated as real by their very
existence on the blockchain. This approach would eliminate the lag time
and data-disconnect that allows coupon fraud to exist.
Over 90 percent of the more than 300 billion coupons issued annually are
paper and remain the top form of coupons redeemed, even for millennial
shoppers. Digital coupons, while on the rise, still represent a minority
of coupons redeemed and are mainly tied to retailer loyalty programs or
severely limited by closed platforms. Adopting blockchain could break
down those barriers and rapidly accelerate the use of digital coupons.
News America Marketing, with its approximately 2,000 advertising
clients, over 55,000 stores in its retail network, and an expanded
Shopper Data Hub, anchored in first party data from its proprietary
savings app Checkout 51, is uniquely positioned to drive change in the
industry. Beta tests will begin in the fall and the company plans to
work with tech partners, retailers and brands interested in testing and
learning about this new and exciting approach to incentive programming.
About News America Marketing
News America Marketing (NAM) is the premier marketing partner of some of
the world's most well-known brands, and its broad network of shopper
media, incentive platforms and custom merchandising services influences
the purchasing decisions of online and offline shoppers across the U.S.
and Canada. News America solutions are built to seamlessly guide
consumers along the complete path to purchase. Its powerful network of
solutions are available via multiple distribution channels, including
publications, in stores and online, primarily under the SmartSource
brand name and through the Checkout 51 mobile application. News America
Marketing, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (News - Alert)
(NASDAQ: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at Newsamerica.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005685/en/
