[March 26, 2018] New Leviton Load Center Revolutionizes Power Distribution

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leading brand of smart, whole-home electrical solutions, is raising the bar in power distribution with the introduction of the Leviton Load Center. Featuring an all plug-on design* and circuit breakers that exceed UL safety standards, Leviton has completely reimagined the load center to make it more attractive, approachable, and easier for contractors to work with, while improving homeowner safety. "The Leviton Load Center marks real innovation in the electrical contracting industry—a category that hasn't seen much change in decades," said Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton. "Utilizing our strong, century-long history of creating innovative electrical solutions for the home, we're driving the industry forward." With an all plug-on design, the Leviton Load Center can be installed more efficiently compared to competitive products. All branch wires terminate at custom lugs in the panel, making wiring easier and neater—and eliminating the need for pigtails. This means the entire panel can be terminated at rough-in. All connections are made at the final insertion of the circuit breaker. The innovative design also enables users to switch out branch circuit breakers with no rewiring required. Leviton circuit breakers keep homeowner safety in mind. Leviton has added its patented reset lockout technology to both GFCI and AFCI/GFCI circuit breakers making them the only true power denial circuit breakers available on the market, exceeding UL safety standards for end-of-life protection. This technology ensures ground-fault protection against electric shock is always working, whereas power from competitive circuit breakers will continue to flow under some exceptions allowed by UL only for circuit breakers. AFCI circuit brakers also feature reset lockout technology when the manual test places the device into the tripped state. Leviton circuit breakers also feature rugged hydraulic-magnetic trip technology, which operates reliably, even in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C. This offers an added layer of safety typically only available in commercial grade products. Unlike typical circuit breaker boxes, the Leviton Load Center was designed to complement any home interior. Its sleek, white enclosure and optional window create an approachable interface that helps homeowners better understand the status of their home's power. When a circuit breaker trips, the Leviton breaker's intuitive, at-a-glance diagnostics make it easy to identify trip condition and type of fault (arc or ground fault) without the need to reset the circuit breakers. And industry-first line side powered electronics ensure LED indicators remain lit, even when tripped.

The culmination of these innovations is a homeowner-friendly load center that empowers users to take control of their home's power delivery, while delivering a higher level of safety that gives builders and families piece of mind. For electrical contractors, the Leviton Load Center means faster installs and more streamlined service, all from a highly trusted brand in power delivery. "When designing the Leviton Load Center, we went back to the drawing board to redefine what a load center could be for contractors and homeowners," said Justin Berghoff, director of business development & product management, residential, Leviton. "It had to be intuitive, easy to install and safe. What we created is different from anything on the market today, and continues Leviton's history of pioneering technological advancements." For more information, visit www.levitonloadcenter.com *For applications up to 60A when using copper wire, or 50A when using aluminum About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg. For more information contact:

Ryan Heath, Miller Brooks

(317) 873-8100

ryan@millerbrooks.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-leviton-load-center-revolutionizes-power-distribution-300619065.html SOURCE Leviton Manufacturing Company

