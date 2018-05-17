[March 24, 2018] New Aplio i600 Ultrasound System from Canon Medical Systems Receives FDA Clearance

Health care professionals seeking a cost-effective imaging solution without compromising image quality can now leverage the newly FDA-cleared AplioTM i600 from Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. Combined with a full host of easy-to-use workflow tools and performance features, the Aplio i600 improves diagnostic confidence and enables clinicians to deliver quick, reliable exams. The Aplio i600 provides intuitive ergonomics to help boost productivity during routine and complex exams thanks to its small and light iSense design which makes it easy for clinicians to adjust the console to virtually any scanning position. The newly FDA-cleared system also offers an image-guided user interface to visually guide the clinician through the exam, simplifying system operation and helping improve efficiency. To help health care providers give more confident diagnoses, this premium performancesystem features iPerformance imaging technology which reduces clutter, strengthens signal and improves visualization. The Aplio i600 uses the same transducers from the current Aplio Platinum Series, making migration to this new system even easier. "The Aplio i600 was designed to expand the clinical utility of ultrasound by delivering outstanding image quality that allows health care providers to feel confident in every diagnosis," said Dan Skyba, director, Ultrasound Business Unit, Canon (News - Alert) Medical Systems USA, Inc. "The cost-effective solution also improves productivity with an intuitive user interface that enhances workflow and reduces training needs." Canon Medical Systems is showcasing the new Aplio i600 ultrasound at this year's American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) 2018 annual meeting in New York, March 24 - 28, 2018 (Booth #1600).

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems' website at https://us.medical.canon. About Canon Medical Systems Corporation Canon Medical Systems Corporation develops and manufactures diagnostic imaging systems including CT, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray systems and clinical laboratory systems and provides them to around 140 countries and regions around the world, offering technology that provides faster diagnosis and early treatment. Under the slogan "Made for Life" (Made for Partnerships, Made for Patients, Made for You.), Canon Medical Systems is making positive contributions toward hospital management, and provides a range of patient-friendly healthcare systems and services, continuing its long tradition of contributing to healthcare. Aplio is a trademark of Canon Medical Systems Corporation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180324005007/en/

